8 best places for Hakka lei cha in KL & Selangor today

Singaporeans are no stranger to Thunder Tea Rice, otherwise known as lei cha fan. To say that the Hakka dish, which is often vegetarian-friendly, has made waves here is an understatement, more so since people are increasingly on the quest for healthier options. Over the causeway is a similar narrative. In Malaysia’s KL and Selangor, lei cha is fast becoming the go-to option for those looking for a tasty meal without the health push-backs that typically come with hawker fare.

If you’re in the city and need a break from char kway teow and roti canai, these are the best ones to visit.

What is Thunder tea rice, aka Hakka lei cha fan?

Comprising an assortment of chopped vegetables, grains, and a nutritious and tasty soup that’s made from basil, mugwort, coriander, mint, and green tea leaves, the Hakka staple best known for its rich, distinct green hue. Its name translates into English quite literally as ‘thunder tea’ – a homonym to the Hakka term for ‘pounded’. In most cases, the modern-day interpretation of the dish is served with rice, a myriad of beautifully presented vegetables, a sprinkling of peanuts, and sometimes, chopped preserved radish, which are stirred together and enjoyed with the soup.

As one can expect given its hearty list of nutrient-rich ingredients, the health benefits of eating lei cha is plenty. These include improved digestion and even a reduction of cholesterol levels over time if one incorporates the vitamin and antioxidant-rich dish into their daily dietary rotation.

You might have a favourite in Singapore, but if you’ve yet to find a go-to place for this heritage dish in the Klang Valley, here are some of the best lei cha restaurants in both KL and Selangor to try.

8 best Hakka lei cha spots you should try in KL & Selangor today: