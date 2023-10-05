6 best places to visit in Ayutthaya for the delicious Thai food

The city may be known for the nation’s grand historic battle, elephant rides, and picturesque sceneries, but when it comes to food, Ayutthaya promises a gastronomic journey that is equally tasteful and wholesome to any other food destinations in Thailand. Here are the best restaurants, bars, and cafes Ayutthaya that promise good food, drinks, and an all-round good time.

You may think that Ayutthaya’s charm is only limited to seeing temple ruins and witnessing historical buildings. But in reality, the historic city near Bangkok has seen a more vibrant scene of new cafes, restaurants, and bars. Bookmark these spots for dining out after your temple trips.

What to eat in Ayutthaya: 6 best food spots to visit in the Thai city

Grand Chaophraya Ayutthaya

Ayutthaya has become synonymous with river prawns for good reason, and one of the places that excel at this with the added benefits of great view is Grand Chaophraya Ayutthaya Restaurant. Following the recipes passed down by the owner’s mother, the restaurant promises a variety of Thai classic dishes done right with the proper amount of love. Don’t forget to order the pineapple curry with grilled fish and fresh prawns.

42/1 Ban Run, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya District, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Open daily 11am-10pm. Tel. 081-942-1666.

The Wine Ayutthaya

There’s a stunning wine house in Ayutthaya that may escape your radar. Famous for its massive river prawn offerings, the local favourite restaurant Grand Chaophraya Ayutthaya has extended its repertoire into wine. With its stunning design and five spiral staircases, The Wine could be a perfect drinking spot for your after-temple trip.

42/1 Ban Run, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya District, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Open daily 11am-10pm. Tel. 081-942-1666.

Dessert Bar By Busaba

Tucked away beneath a sleek Thai home, there’s a cozy bar called Dessert Bar By Busaba that fuses Thai traditional desserts with modern twists. Aiming to revitalise the Thai traditional pastries to cater to younger people’s tastes, this dessert bar reimagines some of the most popular and lesser known treats into five unique desserts, each of which tell a story of the intricate, vibrant culture of Ayutthaya. The khanom krok, for example, is reinterpreted into French canele, swapping the usual sugar with coconut sugar; while the acidity from tamarind sauce and kaffir lime leaves helps balance the sweetness.

56/2, U Thong Rd, Tha Wasukri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya District. Open Mon-Fri 10.30am-8.30pm; Sat-Sun 9am-8.3opm.

Pastry Architect

Along the bustling Highway No. 32 between Bang Pa-In and Ayutthaya is a haven for French pastry lovers. Pastry Architect is a French patisserie combines the art of Parisian baking with local taste. Try their L’amour Rose, the rose-shaped raspberry mousse cake with raspberry compote topped with rapberry cream.

7, Asia Road, Ban Wa, Bang Pa-in District, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya. Open daily 8am-7pm. 093-119-8319.

A Lovely Table

Looking for another cozy space to hide from the harsh sun and rain while traveling here? Head to this quaint cafe called The Lovely Table. Here, they whip up some of the most crowd favourite ice cream flavours paired with Thai traditional dessert.

41/1 Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya. Open Mon-Fri 9am-6pm; Sat-Sun 8.30pm-7pm. Tel. 083 086 3899

Ban Ton Sai

Named after the large, shady pine tree at the back, this old-school institution provides food delicacies that extend beyond river prawns. The freshly caught river croaker in spicy tom yum soup is a must-try dish when it comes to food in Ayutthaya, with its fresh sweet fish meat and a strong, aromatic heap of herbs.

49, Tambon Pratuchai, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya. Open daily 9am-4pm. Tel.035-323-969