First look: Malaysia’s debut Café Kitsuné outlet at TRX, with prices

After the likes of El&n and Bacha Coffee, a brand-new café heavyweight, Cafe Kitsune is set to join the fray at The Exchange TRX in Malaysia, bringing along with it an unmistakable sense of Parisian chic. If you’re visiting the KL outpost – the first in the country – here’s what to expect, from interiors to city specials.

Inside the first Cafe Kitsune in Malaysia’s newly-opened TRX:

The brand has finally landed on local shores with The Exchange TRX rightfully playing host to its debut location. At first glance, all of the hallmarks of the brand have been meticulously replicated, from the incorporation of neutral earth tones to the prolific use of pale wood that grants the interior a sense of lightness from the very moment you breeze past their doors.

As is the case with all other Café Kitsuné outlets, bringing nature indoors plays a central role in creating the brand’s signature atmosphere and its first outpost in Malaysia’s The Exchange TRX is no different. In fact, one may even go so far as to say that it is an integral part of the cafe’s structure here, with floor-to-ceiling windows lining its facade, decorated with lush foliage.

However, be mindful that space is at a premium here and while seating capacity is modest, do anticipate to wait in queue as large turnouts will likely be a norm for the first two months of the cafe’s honeymoon phase.

Now, onwards to food. Outfitted as a cafe as opposed to a restaurant hybrid during their soft-launch phase, the Cafe Kitsune in Kuala Lumpur leads the charge with an ample menu of viennoiseries and Francophile-approved desserts for sweet-toothed diners, while savouries comprise Japanese-influenced sandwiches and quiches. It’s also worth noting that prices here are significantly lower than the Café Kitsuné in Singapore.

We recommend sampling the generously filled Egg Sando (RM24; approx. S$6.80), their crumbly matcha filled Croissants (RM13; approx. S$3.70), as well as the sprightly Citron Meringue Tart (RM26; approx. S$7.40) for a light pick-me up. Predictably, their signature fox-shaped shortbread cookies will be made available to order, each costing RM8 (approx. S$2.30).

As for drinks, the Iced Mango Matcha Latte (RM21; approx. S$6) and the Piccolo (RM15; approx. S$4.30) are standouts, the former for its delicate play on fruity, saccharine and smoky flavours, while the latter offers a delectable richness on the tongue interspersed with caffeine zing.

Cafe Kitsune is now open to the public and can be located on the Ground Floor of The Exchange TRX in KL, Malaysia.

About Maison Kitsuné and Café Kitsuné

Maison Kitsuné has a rather unconventional origin story. While the Franco-Japanese brand may have gained global acclaim for its unmistakably laid-back apparel punctuated by endearing notes of mischievous whimsy, it didn’t start off selling fuzzy sweaters and fox-print tote bags.

In fact, Maison Kitsuné was first jointly established by musical artists Gildas Loaëc and Masaya Kuroki back in 2002 to serve as a record label, after they first met at a record shop that Loaëc had once owned before becoming kindred spirits. During a trip to Japan together to film a music video, the duo decided to expand the brand’s horizons, transforming it from a nascent recording venture into a full-fledged, all-encompassing, lifestyle amalgamation.

This has chiefly taken form by way of their ready-to-wear collection, in addition to their Kitsuné Musique recording subsidiary, and of course, their well-loved Café Kitsuné hospitality arm. In the case of the latter, Tokyo was the location of choice for the inaugural Café Kitsuné coffee shop, with Paris being next in line to feature their first café-restaurant concept. They now operate a string of locations globally, including neighbouring Southeast Asian capitals such as Bangkok, Manila, and Singapore, the last of which is the most recent before Malaysia.

(Hero and featured image credit: @cafekitsune/Instagram)