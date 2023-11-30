Here’s what to expect from The Exchange TRX, from a rooftop garden to new cafes

The highly anticipated lifestyle hub, The Exchange TRX, is set to open its doors at the end of November 2023 in KL. Here’s an exclusive sneak peek.

Nestled in the nucleus of Kuala Lumpur’s new international financial district, The Exchange TRX promises a vibrant ‘retail rediscovery’ for locals and visitors alike — in that there will definitely be something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a quick coffee stop or a full-blown experience, The Exchange TRX has everything from shopping, entertainment, dining and in between.

From its range of luxury stores — first-in-Malaysia brands and never-before-seen concept stores — as well as dining options to wide open spaces and rooftop park, The Exchange TRX is set to be a stunning blend of lush greenery and modern sophistication. If you’re as excited as we are for the mall’s official launch, here’s the full low-down on what to expect.

Inside The Exchange TRX in KL: Rooftop gardens, new cafes, and more

Lush nature meets modernity

The Exchange TRX is not going to be your average lifestyle destination. It is set to be a sanctuary in the city — the new TRX City Park, perched right on the rooftop, will be the first 10-acre activated rooftop park in Malaysia. The park is seamlessly connected to lots of open spaces filled with cascading greenery. Have a casual lounge in the park or sit back and relax with your latest read. This brightly lit outdoor area is perfect, too, for al fresco dining right under the sunshine! The park is made for the whole family in mind — with a children’s play area featuring an elaborate kampung-style playhouse that is inspired by Malaysia’s art and culture; a giant play cave that comes to life with twinkling stars at night; a cascading waterfall and waddling pools, a play fountain and even more water-themed toys.

If you’re into yoga or if you’d just like to do some light jogging, well, the multipurpose event lawn across the park is your oyster. You deserve to take a break from your hectic city lifestyle every now and then to discover some tranquillity at the Inspiration Garden or Forest Walk, located within the park as well. The park certainly has the potential to be the next big social spot where arts and culture meet. With such a scenic view of the breathtaking KL skyline, this is a great place to host festivals, concerts and various community events.

In fact, as we speak, there is already a New Year’s Eve party in the making, set to take place at Raintree Plaza. Enjoy a concert performance by various international artistes like B.I, LEO, Clean Bandit and more, an amazing drone show, larger-than-life fireworks and of course, not forgetting, a tantalising food fair. This Christmas, come on over with your loved ones to celebrate — with a Santa Meet & Greet, some jolly performances and a fusion of both worlds with a Christmas Batik Painting Workshop. There will also be live music and artisan markets to add on to the hype.

A haven for luxury shopping

Perhaps the most exciting attraction of The Exchange TRX in KL that has everybody on their toes is the shopping experience that awaits. The upcoming hub will be the home luxury and statement stores — expect nothing less than world-class brands strewn all across. Never-before-seen brands and outlets will also be making their first appearance, including Gentle Monster and the acclaimed Maison Kitsune. California-based and ‘celeb-approved’ athleisure brand, Alo Yoga is also much anticipated. We’re sure fans of these renowned brands are just as excited as we are for their official openings.

Beauty lovers, fret not about choices — you will certainly be spoilt! The Exchange TRX’s Beauty Galleria brings the world’s most sought-after beauty brands into a single dedicated space, which blends the lush greenery with modern sophistication. Swiss luxury skincare brand La Prairie, and one of the world’s oldest luxury cosmetics brands, Guerlain, as well as Acqua di Parma are all set to open their first ever standalone boutiques in Malaysia, right here. Another coveted brand with its loyal followers worldwide would be Drunk Elephant, finally opening its first store at The Exchange TRX, allowing fans to easily access, test out and shop for their products in flesh. Aesop will also be shaking things up with its beloved, enduring aromas from its expansive range of fragrances.

Seibu will, at long last, open its doors. It will be the first department store in Malaysia to carry over 400 Japanese fashion brands, both luxury and contemporary. More than 100 of these brands will also be entering the market for the first time.

As a treat for those awaiting, you can expect a string of Meet & Greet sessions to come with your favourite brand ambassadors and celebrities. Just be sure to follow The Exchange TRX on its official Instagram page to keep updated. And there’s also a Christmas treat for new visitors: you will get to redeem special Christmas gifts when you spend at The Exchange TRX for the season.

A range of eateries to tempt your taste buds

Of course, the dining options are more than enough to tempt you. Any fans of Japanese dishes in the house? You’ll be glad to know that on the lowest floor of Seibu, there is a premium Japanese food hall that awaits you — with an array of mouth-watering food staples of Japan such as ramen, sushi, and complete with a sake bar. It will be Malaysia’s first-ever Japanese food hall, so Japanese food lovers, rejoice!

There’s also a whole range of brand new eateries that will be opening their first outlets here in Malaysia, including Shake Shack, Amazonas by Kenny Hills and Kanbe Ramen at the park dining area. On Level 1 and Concourse level of The Exchange TRX, you’ll find Tucker & Co by Vintry, Meriah by Serai Group and Food Exchange, a one-stop shop for when you’re craving local delights. The launch of the acclaimed Maison Kitsune in The Exchange TRX will also bring forth Café Kitsuné — serving up quality coffee, full-bodied and flavoursome for the caffeine seekers.

If you’re looking for a sweet spot to unwind after a long day’s work, the al fresco Dining Terrace is the perfect place to enjoy the cool breeze and good company. Here is also where you will get to delight in the delicious dishes from Tipsy Flamingo by Tipsy Group, Warung Eropa and Las Meninas.

It’s safe to say that we are truly enthusiastic to explore The Exchange TRX the next time we’re in KL. To find out more about what’s to come and keep up to date about the latest news, visit its official Facebook page, or follow its official Instagram page. Download The Exchange TRX Mobile App on Google Play and the App Store for easy navigation and perks.