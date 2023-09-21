What to know about Hotel Faber Park Singapore, Accor’s first Handwritten Collection in Southeast Asia

Accor’s first Southeast Asia Handwritten Collection property debuts in Singapore with Hotel Faber Park Singapore.

There’s always a personal touch to something that’s handwritten, and it’s with that same ethos that Accor’s newest brand, The Handwritten Collection operates by. Launched by the region’s largest hotel operator in January 2023, this concept is comprised of charming bespoke hotels offering intimate and stylish hospitality experiences.

Hotels under the Handwritten Collection will exude individual personalities, intimately reflecting the character and warmth of the team who look after them. Like a handwritten note, each property’s individual touches are subtly encountered at select moments throughout the guest’s stay – from a warm welcome that segues into a conversation and freshly baked treats. Accor has already opened addresses in Australia, France and Estonia under the Handwritten Collection, with more to come globally.

What you should know about Hotel Faber Park Singapore – Handwritten Collection

The 194-room Hotel Faber Park, opening in the fourth quarter of 2023 with partner Global Premium Hotels Limited, is Accor’s inaugural Handwritten Collection property in Southeast Asia and Singapore.

Located at the scenic Mount Faber in Southern Singapore, the hotel also includes a piece of history for its name. Mount Faber, Singapore’s second-highest hill, was named in honour of Captain Charles Edward Faber of the Madras Engineers, who built a narrow winding road to the summit to install a signal station.

Surrounded by lush greenery with panoramic views of Singapore’s cityscape and harbour, Hotel Faber Park Singapore will present unique experiences to travellers and locals.

The hotel melds eye-catching contemporary design with timeless hospitality touches alongside an array of amenities, including a restaurant, lobby bar, and swimming pool. During their stay at Hotel Faber Park, guests can conveniently tour Sentosa Island, VivoCity, Singapore Cable Car, and surrounding nature reserves. The hotel is also located within short walking distance to Harbourfront MRT station, making it extremely convenient to explore the city-state.

“The addition of this new hotel is a testament to our commitment to providing guests with a curated stay experience,” said Ms Ko Lee Meng, Chief Executive Officer of Global Premium Hotels Limited. “The well-thought elegant design and layout from the lobby, restaurant to each room is inspired by the foothills of Mount Faber Park (one of the oldest in Singapore) which surrounds the hotel. Here, guests have arrived at a piece of Singapore’s history.”

(All images credit: Accor)

Hotel Faber Park Singapore – Handwritten Collection will open in Q4 2023. Further details like bookings and exact address will be revealed in the coming weeks, leading to its opening.