What to expect at Hotel Ora, the new RWS hotel in Sentosa

Hotel Ora, Resorts World Sentosa’s newest lifestyle lodging, will be focusing on integrating work, play, and social moments.

Formerly Festive Hotel, Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) has rebranded and revamped the accommodation into a new premium lifestyle resort, Hotel Ora. ‘Ora’, the Italian word for ‘now’, expresses the hotel’s desire to stimulate visitors’ senses and creativity, encouraging them to be “in the here and now”.

A smart-focused hotel for bleisure travellers

Hotel Ora was conceptualised with contemporary business-leisure (bleisure) travellers in mind. Always needing to stay connected on the go, these jet-setters will find that the hotel is outfitted with mobile working spaces and smart co-working amenities across two levels of communal and hybrid workspaces for business and socialisation purposes.

The 389-room hotel has refurbished contemporary rooms across Deluxe Room and Deluxe Suite categories that cater to guests’ lifestyle requirements. Larger families or those staying with friends can also leverage the hotel’s connecting rooms for interaction.

Both Deluxe Room and Deluxe Suite come in two bed-type options: King and Twin. The former is 32sqm while the latter is twice the size at 64sqm. All rooms also include high-speed complimentary Wi-fi and a work-friendly table next to USB ports and power sockets.

After hours, guests can also have small-scale meetings and evening cocktails at the classy lounge on level two.

Facilities-wise, the seven-storey hotel has four multi-functional rooms and an alfresco terrace function area. In addition to offering modern luxury that is both smart and sustainable, the property also features an outdoor swimming pool for sunbathing (you’re in Sentosa, after all) and an adequate gym for fitness enthusiasts.

Being located within Resorts World Sentosa means Hotel Ora is accessible to exciting attractions like Universal Studios Singapore and award-winning gastronomic options.

Eco-observers will appreciate the sustainable principles that Hotel Ora operates by. As with RWS’ other hotels, Hotel Ora offers sustainable options for drinking water by offering refillable glass carafes and communal water stations. In-room bathroom amenities will be in sustainable packaging, and all rooms will also have motion sensors and electric-efficient fans that reduce energy consumption and environmentally friendly carbon-neutral vinyl flooring.

(All images credit: Resorts World Sentosa)

Hotel Ora is located at 8 Sentosa Gateway, Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore 098269. Bookings can be made here.