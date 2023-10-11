What to know about Mondrian Hong Kong, the hotel’s debut in Greater China

Another architectural gem is coming to Hong Kong, China, thanks to the Mondrian Hong Kong, which will redefine hospitality in the region with a singular blend of design, art, performance and imagination.

Mondrian Hong Kong will be the brand’s third property in Asia after Mondrian Seoul Itaewon and Mondrian Singapore Duxton, and the first in Greater China.

What to expect from Mondrian Hong Kong

The Ennismore lifestyle collective-owned brand by Accor is set for a Q4 2023 opening to shake things up in the city with its commitment to creativity, art, and the unexpected.

Mondrian Hong Kong will bring its surrounding culture to life via locals and progressive thoughts that characterise the city – past and present. This vision is also core to the MONDRIAN brand, forged through collaboration with a roster of iconic dreamers and visionary designers.

Located in Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, the 324-room boutique hotel – including 12 two-bay suites – exemplifies the city’s vibrant spirit through clever and nuanced designs referencing Hong Kong’s rich history, as well as work from local artists. Staying guests can also marvel at the stunning Victoria Harbour views from most rooms.

The creatively-charged property is within close vicinity to the city’s efficient MTR transportation system at Tsim Sha Tsui and proximity to the arts and culture scene like K11 MUSEA and Hong Kong Museum of Art, allowing it to blend well with the vigour and vitality of the neighbourhood.

Its immersive, gallery-like interiors fall right into place amid this landscape, featuring designs conjured by the wild imagination of Karin Krautgartner.

Mondrian Hong Kong’s in-house F&B establishments are anchored by Carna by Dario Cecchini, who opened Bottega de Carna in Mondrian Singapore Duxton, as well as Avoca.

Acclaimed interior designer Joyce Wang and her studio will deck out the sophisticated nose-to-tail steakhouse by the Italian culinary philosopher and butcher on the 39th floor. Expect delicious and authentic Tuscan cuisine with a zero-waste philosophy. His dedication to reducing carbon footprint has also led him to partnering with the best local suppliers.

Down a level on the 38th floor is Avoca. Meaning “The Meeting of Waters”, this destination bar is both a nod to the views overlooking the busy waterways of Victoria Harbour, and a poetic reference to its drink culture.

Accessible from Hart Avenue via a dedicated lift and featuring breathtaking views of Hong Kong Island and Victoria Harbour, expect handcrafted and innovative cocktails with a thoughtfully designed food menu here. It is also one of the first bars in Asia to use the cutting-edge Tayer cocktail workstation system developed by two award-winning bartenders for the ultimate freedom in cocktail craft.

Mondrian Hong Kong will also house stunning art that mirrors life in the city, and a dedicated 40th-floor rooftop space for cultural happenings, performative innovations and unexpected collaborations.

(All images credit: Mondrian Hong Kong)

Mondrian Hong Kong will open in Q4 2023 at 8A Hart Avenue (九龙尖沙咀赫德道8A号), Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, China.