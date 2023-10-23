Inside The Robertson House by The Crest Collection, Ascott’s newest hotel in Singapore

Formerly Riverside Hotel Robertson Quay, Ascott has refurbished and rebranded the storied property into a colonial-looking The Robertson House by The Crest Collection.

Inspired by Singapore’s history with the British, Ascott’s The Robertson House by The Crest Collection will retell the city’s riverside story as a bustling entrepôt trade hub.

Located at the quaint Robertson Quay precinct, the newly refurbished and rebranded property has a unifying colonial theme running through the hotel to reflect its rich past. Surrounding the hotel are also iconic Singapore cultural establishments like Fort Canning Hill and the Singapore Repertory Theatre at KC Arts Centre.

Upon entering the property, guests will be greeted with an exclusive scent inspired by the spices and teas once traded along the flourishing quayside. This fragrance will be every guest’s first experience with the unique identity and ambience of the property whenever they visit.

Visitors can also experience a hint of British colonial Singapore through the eyes of Dr Murray Robertson, a prominent Municipal Councillor during the entrepôt port era of British colonial Singapore from 1819 to 1941, via the décor.

What to know about The Robertson House by The Crest Collection, Ascott’s newest hotel in Singapore

The Robertson House by The Crest Collection is 10 storeys high and has 336 rooms and suites in total, each of which are primed with views of the scenic city or the Singapore River. All rooms and suites will feature a Singapore River backdrop print, as well as framed walls showcasing visuals of the local famed spice trade.

The hotel’s six suites also take inspiration from spices. Named Nutmeg, Clove, Cinnamon, Cassia, Cardamom, and Ginger, each suite is designed and decorated with motifs, fabrics, and artworks reminiscent of Singapore’s unique riverside story.

The complimentary mini-bar programme here was also curated in partnership with local beverage business East Imperial to extend the colonial concept into a gastronomy experience. Guests can look forward to tasting Dr Robertson’s Chai, a signature spiced Earl Grey tea blend available in all rooms. Infused with spices like chai, ginger, cinnamon, cardamom seeds and clove buds, this tea is exclusively available at The Robertson House.

Amenities-wise, heritage British fragrance house Atkinsons is the hotel’s choice of bathroom products for guests to freshen up with.

Acquire knowledge at the club lounge – the 1823 Reading Room

Located on the top floor of The Robertson House is the 1823 Reading Room, which serves as a club lounge. Inspired by the opening of Singapore’s National Library in 1823, this space symbolises the eager pursuit of education and knowledge when the history of libraries in Singapore began.

Guests can peruse a selection of rare and vintage books, or even pick specific titles as a gift to remember their stay at the hotel.

Other features here include a private meeting room within the 1823 Reading Room that accommodates up to eight pax. Club Lounge guests can also participate in monthly programmes like cocktail-making or tea-blending workshops.

Wine and dine at the monochromatic Entrepôt

Entrepôt is The Robertson House’s signature all-day dining restaurant and bar, and pays homage to Singapore’s quayside story and growth as an entrepôt port.

Located at the lobby level of the hotel, the space features black and white designs and is furnished with rattan furniture reminiscent of décor prominently used in old Singapore.

Entrepôt’s menu was curated by the Director of Culinary and Beverage Operation, Nixon Low, who was inspired by Anglo-Asian cooking techniques and flavours.

Signature dishes include Chinese Terracotta Tea, an appetising tea-infused Chinese dried mushroom consommé served with crustacean tortellini in clay pots, and Angelica Root Chicken Roast – a French corn-fed chicken smoked with dried Angelica Root and paired with sautéed cordyceps mushrooms, Asian napa cabbage, before it’s topped with a drizzle of house-made herbal honey.

Entrepôt also offers a selection of beverages exclusively available at the hotel. For starters, there’s The Robertson House Gin, the hotel’s exclusive gin crafted with Tanglin Gin, as well as Dr Robertson’s Lager, brewed in partnership with the locally-owned RedDot Brewhouse.

Coffee and tea connoisseurs will appreciate the exclusive Robertson House coffee, which offers a coffee programme with local roaster PYROAST, or the previously mentioned Dr Robertson’s Chai.

(All images credit: The Robertson House)

The Robertson House by The Crest Collection is located at 1 Unity Street, Singapore 237983.

book here