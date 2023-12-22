What you need to know about 21 Carpenter, Singapore’s latest Design Hotels member

The design-led 21 Carpenter is Singapore’s latest boutique property under Design Hotels and affiliated with Marriott Bonvoy.

The year 2023 saw a slew of notable and exciting new hotel openings in Singapore. One of the final few to join this list is 21 Carpenter. Categorised as a heritage boutique hotel, this centrally-located property is located between the vibrant nightlife-centric Clarke Quay and the history-rich Chinatown.

21 Carpenter is developed by conservation specialists 8M Real Estate and brought to life through collaborative efforts involving local and international partners – renowned for their contributions to design, art, and dining.

Heritage meets modern design at 21 Carpenter

Singapore-founded award-winning architecture and industrial design firm WOHA executed the restoration and outfitting of the conserved building, which was once Remittance House, Chye Hua Seng Wee Kee, dating back to 1936.

The firm, which also designed the recently opened Pan Pacific Orchard, successfully melded tradition and innovation while incorporating meaningful design elements into 21 Carptener’s row of four heritage shophouses.

“In the creation and design of 21 Carpenter, we wanted to honour the rich history of the heritage structure. Every detail has been thoughtfully crafted, with key parts of the design reflecting the historic building’s aesthetics and storied past,” says Richard Hassell, Founding Director of WOHA.

What to expect from 21 Carpenter?

The 48-room 21 Carpenter is Singapore’s latest Design Hotels member, affiliated with Marriott Bonvoy. This addition makes the property the second hotel in Singapore to list under the company after The Warehouse Hotel at Robertson Quay.

Layout-wise, 21 Carpenter comprises two distinct wings: The Heritage Wing, featuring 26 rooms in the conserved building and The Urban Wing, a contemporary five-story extension with an additional 22 rooms.

The size of the rooms ranges from 30 to 56 square metres, ensuring ample space and comfort. Other amenities within the hotel include a rooftop infinity pool and lounge with breathtaking views across the city and Marina Bay, alongside a garden terrace on the third level.

21 Carpenter will also house a noteworthy independent neo-bistro and bar, Kee’s. Helming the establishment as Culinary Director is Michelin-starred chef Andrew Walsh (Chef-Owner of Cure). Located at the corner of Carpenter Street and New Bridge Road, this street-level establishment plans to attract modern-day epicureans with elevated renditions of classic dishes in hearty portions. More will be revealed in the lead-up to its opening in Q1 2024.

Using many of the building’s original elements, 21 Carpenter was restored while keeping with the brand’s sustainability principles. Guests can expect an interior that combines heritage and modern design, including commissioned art by well-known local artists like Heman Chong, Dawn Ang of Aeropalmics, Ruben Pang, Soph O, and more, curated by The Artling.

(All images credit: 21 Carpenter)

21 Carpenter is located at 21 Carpenter Street, Singapore 059984.