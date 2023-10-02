What to expect from Aloft Singapore Novena, the largest Aloft hotel in the world

Aloft Hotels, which is part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of hotel brands, has joined the growing number of hotels in Singapore with Aloft Singapore Novena. Notably, this property is the largest Aloft hotel in the world.

Known as the sister brand to W Hotels, Aloft caters to a tech-savvy, music-loving crowd through innovative music programming with the Live at Aloft platform. Guests can also enjoy signature amenities including the WXYZ bar, Re:mix lounge, and grab-and-go breakfast concept Re:fuel by Aloft.

What to know about Aloft Singapore Novena

Located in the storied Balestier neighbourhood, Aloft Singapore Novena was designed by award-winning studio KKS International, whose past projects include The Clan Hotel Singapore and The Barracks Hotel Sentosa.

This hotel is a 10-minute drive away from Singapore’s Central Business District and close to the cultural enclave of Little India. Iconic landmarks such as the Singapore Botanic Gardens and the bustling shoppers’ haven that is Orchard Road are also easily accessible.

The world’s current largest Aloft hotel spans across two towers with 781 rooms and four suites, ranging from 18 sqm to 46 sqm. Aloft’s core music philosophy can be seen when guests arrive at the property. Erected at the entrance of the hotel is a 2.5-metre crescendo sculpture inspired by musical notes. This sculpture was artfully crafted through the interplay of glass and light to emit a spectrum of colours that visually symbolise the energy and vitality of every hotel guest.

Guests can also marvel at the 85-inch video wall in the hotel lobby, showcasing electronic art from renowned artists like Refik Anadol and Jonathan Monaghan. Another noteworthy feature is the ceiling panels that offer a visually stimulating display of light.

The guestrooms’ design draws inspiration from the heritage shophouses found within the historic neighbourhood, reflecting the rustic charm of Singapore’s past. Each room is furnished with a plush mattress and a 55” flat-screen television. Complimentary Wi-Fi access and local calls, ample in-room USB charging ports, and wireless charging capabilities ensure guests always stay connected.

Dining-wise, Aloft Singapore Novena housed Yuè and 21 on Rajah. The former is a modern Chinese restaurant that serves up a contemporary twist on traditional Chinese fare, while the latter is a halal-certified buffet restaurant that offers innovative Mediterranean and Asian buffet cuisine to satisfy every craving.

Available at all Aloft hotels, including Singapore, is the brand’s signature W XYZ bar. Here, it can be found in the lobby, serving as the hotel’s social hub with refreshing cocktails and light bites on its menu. For busy individuals, Re:fuel by Aloft provides guests with grab-and-go options like flavourful light meals and drinks.

Other facilities that guests can enjoy at Aloft Singapore Novena include the always-open Re:charge Indoor and Outdoor gym in the West Wing and the Re:charge Indoor gym in the East Wing. Swimmers or those who wish to take a dip can find the hotel’s open deck Splash Pool located adjacent to the Indoor and Outdoor Gym.

The hotel’s outdoor event lawn also provides guests with an alternative event space, perfect for a birthday party or an intimate wedding reception.

Aloft Singapore Novena is now open and located at 16 Ah Hood Road, Singapore 329982.

