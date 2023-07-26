9 restaurants for the best roast goose in Hong Kong today

Roast goose is an archetypal Cantonese staple in Hong Kong – and for a good reason. We argue that this siu mei (meats roasted on spits over a fire) is the king of the Hong Kong barbecue repertoire. Done correctly, it’s a tantalising tango of taste and texture. It boasts light, crisp skin, rich, melty fat and tender, juicy meat. These are all balanced by a sweet and slightly acidic plum sauce. Unfortunately, finding roast goose – let alone good roast goose – in Singapore is a challenge in itself. Restaurants here have been banned from importing and cooking geese from Southern China to avoid avian flu outbreaks. Your next best bet to quell those roast goose ravings: Hong Kong.

Although initially a favourite amongst greasy spoons, Hong Kong roast goose has also found itself in established eateries across the city. When ordering roost goose, you usually get different portions. Some opt for a quarter, a half, or if you really have the stomach for it, a whole goose. Regardless, it’s best paired with rice or rice noodles.

In Hong Kong, there are countless places that offer the heritage dish, but only a handful can claim to be the creme de la creme. There’s even a heated debate about whether the one Michelin-starred Yat Lok or Kam’s is the best. Plump, juicy and tender, and served with crisp skin that snap ever so delicately with every bite, these establishments know just how to get you hooked. The only way to find out which is the absolute best, is to try them all out for yourself.

Whether you’re looking for a casual bite, speedy takeout, or a proper sit-down affair, find your next favourite spot at one of the following acclaimed Hong Kong roast goose joints.

9 best roast goose restaurants in Hong Kong today: