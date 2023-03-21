8 best hotel packages in Hong Kong for the long Easter weekend this April 2023

Looking to get away during the upcoming Easter break? We’ve found the best hotel packages in Hong Kong for a quick vacation this April – the ones that will transport you to a world of luxury with brilliant meals, luxurious spa sessions and more.
Now that Hong Kong has properly opened back up, the city has become a top destinations among Singaporeans looking for a quick getaway, especially one that’s filled with good food and shopping at every turn. This year, Singaporeans enjoy a four-day weekend for Easter, making the Cantonese city perfect for those looking to escape the grind while indulging in some of the best food and entertainment options in the region. It doesn’t hurt that Hong Kong is only about a three-hour plane ride away too.
Whether you want to splurge on food, participate in Easter activities, or simply unwind, this list of curated deals has it all. Let these hotels in Hong Kong spoil you with the best packages, which include dining and spa credits, festive delights, and limited-time activities.
Below are our picks of the best hotel packages in Hong Kong that’s perfect for the long weekend in April. Have an egg-cellent holiday!
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Buffet-cation at JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong
- Easter Ritz Kids Safari Package at The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong
- “Hello Hong Kong” Package at Conrad
- Time Together Package at Four Seasons Hong Kong
- Urban Escape Package at Grand Hyatt Hong Kong
- Weekend Getaway Package at Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong
- Michelin-starred Journey Staycation at The Langham
- Spring Promotion Staycation Package at Kowloon Shangri-la
- Easter Brunch at The Hari
Hop into the Easter holiday and enjoy a gastronomic retreat at JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong . The Buffet-cation package allows guests to savour an alluring dinner buffet at The Lounge at night, relax in the guestroom, and start the day with a nourishing breakfast buffet. Guests staying from April 1 to April 10 can get an exclusive lucky bag with Japanese snacks as an Easter treat during the dinner buffet. Expect freshly made salads, signature wonton noodles, carved meats, and Asian bistro-inspired delights for the buffet.
The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong is inviting guests to a sky-high sanctuary for an extended family stay. The Easter Kids Safari Package is packed with fun activities including a night safari programme, an in-room tent experience, and family-friendly board games. There will also be a complimentary digital-based Easter scavenger hunt to keep your kids entertained throughout the holiday. In addition, you get to enjoy 20% savings at the hotel’s dining destinations on top of the complimentary breakfast.
As Hong Kong ditches its quarantine, isolation, and vaccination requirements, the city is resuming back to normal. Conrad is welcoming travellers and staycation lovers back with this special room offer. Enjoy a stay in the elegantly designed guest room, complete with views of Hong Kong’s spectacular skyline. Splurge on award-winning delicacies, thanks to the complimentary HKD 800 dining credits on in-room dining and all hotel restaurants.
What’s Easter without an egg hunt? The Four Season’s Time Together room package comes with a chocolate honey crumble “soil” topped with sweet treats of marshmallows and cookies. So, guests can hunt for buried treasures of Easter chocolate eggs. While the package is designed for families, you can also get 50% off if you book a second room for your friends. Other fun activities include face painting, and a “Grab an Egg” claw machine game.
Unwind this Easter and treat yourself to a rejuvenating staycation. Grand Hyatt Hong Kong’s Urban Escape staycation takes you away from the hustle and bustle of city life. The package includes HKD 1,000 spending credit per night, which you can use on dining or spa.
Go on a weekend getaway this Easter at Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong. Their aptly-named Weekend Getaway package is complete with daily breakfast at Clipper Lounge or Café Causette. Pamper yourselves with the HKD 800 complimentary credit, available for use on dining or spa. End your stay with a late check-out at 3 pm, so you don’t have to rush through the day.
Spice up your staycation with a stellar dining journey, thanks to this gastronomically-inspired hotel package. The offer includes one-night luxury accommodation at the hotel, daily breakfast for two, and a six-course tasting menu at the three-Michelin-starred restaurant, T’ang Court. This is perfect for those wanting to try world-class Cantonese dishes such as Baked Stuffed Crab Shell with Crab Meat, Braised Imperial Bird’s Nest with Shredded Sea Cucumber, and more. You also get complimentary access to the Health Club and rooftop swimming pool.
Welcome the arrival of spring at Kowloon Shangri-la’s staycation package. It features a majestic stay in one of the hotel’s guest rooms, daily breakfast for two, a dinner buffet at Café Kool, and a special welcome amenity. If you’re staying with your little ones, you can take them to the playroom for an afternoon of fun.
This one’s not a hotel package, but still worth a visit if you’re going to Hong Kong during Easter weekend. The Hari’s Lucciola Restaurant & Bar will be offering special exclusive menus for the special weekend, starting with brunch, which will be happening only for one day on 9 April 2023. Expect Italian classics like antipasti, cold cuts, and cheeses here, alongside a welcome starter of Torta Pasqualina (Spinach & Ricotta Organic Egg Pie), a traditional Italian Easter pie. Then, you’ll be treated to sharing dishes such as Crudo di Mare (Oyster Fine de Claire, Alaskan King Crab Leg and Scampi), Impepata di Cozze al Vino Bianco (Italian Black Mussels with Parsley and Garlic), and more. The feast continues with mains like the Spaghetti alla Chitarra (Handmade Spaghetti with Lobster Tail) and Tagliata di Manzo Americano (U.S. Hanger Steak), before you round up your evening with desserts from the trolley, which features favourites like Tiramisu, Cannoli, and Colomba Pasquale (Italian Easter Cake with Chocolate Sauce).