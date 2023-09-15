13 best horror movie sets and locations around the world to visit this Halloween

Location is important to any movie, irrespective of the genre as it helps establish the movie’s disposition. And, for horror movies, a carefully constructed set or a real-life spot exuding an eerie and spooky vibe is half the battle won in adequately scaring the audience. It is not easy to successfully ace the horror genre, and a location completes the experience indeed, along with cinematography, background score, makeup, suspenseful plot, special effects and acting.

While many iconic horror movies such as Psycho (1960) have been shot on a set, there are movies such as The Shining (1980) which were filmed in real international locations like the Timberline Lodge in Oregon.

It is creepy yet interesting to explore the real-life locations of some of the scariest and spookiest horror movies of all time. Visiting these locales may surely give you an eerie feeling and might even send a chill down your spine as you recount some of the most horrific scenes shot here. Most of these locations are carefully preserved and open to the public too.

Be it London’s All Saints Church where a key scene from The Omen (1976) was shot or The Haddonfield, Illinois residence in South Pasadena, where a young Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) murdered his sister in John Carpenter’s original Halloween (1978), visiting these haunting shooting locations may appeal to every horror movie fan in the world.

If you plan to explore these locations and relive the scariest memories from your favourite horror movies, we have you covered.

Here are some of the must-visit international horror movie shooting locations