9 best travel gifts every frequent flyer will love this Christmas 2023
30 Nov 2023 08:04 PM

Shatricia Nair
Managing Editor
It’s giving season, and regardless of how you’ve read that line the message is the same: It’s time to start shopping for gifts.

Whether you’re planning on shopping for someone who has serious wanderlust, or know of someone who’s planning a big trip, a travel gift is always well-received over Christmas 2023. After all, travelling is stressful business, and it starts from packing at home to navigating busy airports at your destination.

Even the littlest things can elevate a trip from drab to fab, so we’ve dreamt up a wishlist of the best travel products that would put a smile on any frequent flyer’s face. From stylish carry-all duffle bags and backpacks, to comfy separates and quality travel mugs, here are the best travel gifts to shop for this Christmas 2023.

9 most stylish and practical travel gifts this Christmas 2023

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /9

Lululemon Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Scoop-Neck Cropped Tank
Lululemon Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Scoop-Neck Cropped Tank

SGD 78

Created for women who’re constantly on the go,  Lululemon’s first bodywear collection, Wundermost, utilises the brand’s softest and newest fabric innovation, Ultra Soft Nulu, which is a luxuriously soft take on the well-loved Nulu. For effortless summer and airplane style, the tank top here contours your body and fits like second skin, with double-layered fabric for added coverage and support as you travel. 

Address
Unit #01-11/12 Raffles City Shopping Centre, Singapore 179103
Get it here

2 /9

TUMI Alpha Bravo Dynamic backpack
TUMI Alpha Bravo Dynamic backpack

SGD 870

Know of someone who spends more time on a plane than at home? This backpack by TUMI might just make their jet-set life a tad more enjoyable. A perfect balance of utilitarian and classic, the Alpha Bravo carrier comes crafted with durable ripstop that’s inspired by military parachute fabric, and offers nifty compartments, like a dedicated padded laptop compartment, card pockets, and even a tablet pocket, to keep all your travel essentials organised. Make the backpack truly one of a kind with TUMI’s personalisation service, where you can imprint up to three initials on the leather tag. 

Address
10 Bayfront Ave, L1-09 THE SHOPPES AT MARINA BAY SANDS, Singapore 018956
Get it here

3 /9

Maison Kitsuné x Samsonite Spinner 68
Maison Kitsuné x Samsonite Spinner 68

SGD 740

For luggage that’ll truly stand out, we love Maison Kitsuné and Samsonite’s latest collaboration, which sees the sleek Spinner 68 gets upgraded with the Parisian-Japanese fashion house’s signature ‘Camo Fox’ print in gray, alongside a fox luggage tag or bag charm. Inside, the suitcase is thoughtfully designed to keep your belongings organised without compromising on space, with interior dividers, pockets, and a metal hook to keep your suits neatly folded. The best part? The Aero-Trac™ suspension wheels that promise ultra-smooth journeys with less rolling vibration and noise.

Address
68 Orchard Rd, #04-04 Plaza, Singapore 238839
Get it here

4 /9

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

SGD 331

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro might be great for sports, but they’re also excellent for commute and travel. Lightweight and comfortable, the earbuds are equipped with a noise cancellation system that helps block out the constant rumble of plane engines and cars, as well as the incessant scream of babies. Working seamlessly with your other Samsung gadgets, the pair offers 24-bit Hi-Fi audio that’s crisp and clear, making them easy on the ears for hours on end. Battery life here is just as commendable, with up to five hours of continuous playtime with ANC on, and up to 18 hours in the rechargeable case.

Address
313 Orchard Rd, B2 - 24 / 25 / 26, Singapore 238895
Get it here

5 /9

Nespresso Nomad Travel Mug
Nespresso Nomad Travel Mug

SGD 40

Stay caffeinated on the go while looking good and being environmentally friendly with Nespresso’s Nomad Travel Mug. Perfect for that friend who needs more than three cups of coffee a day to stay functional, this travel mug in Fusalp’s iconic midnight blue hue comes with double stainless steel walls to keep drinks hot or cold for hours, and a push-to-open button that’s leak-proof. It’s exceptionally useful for long car or plane journeys. While you’re at it, pick up a few sleeves of the Festive Black Espresso, or go big and treat yourself to the limited edition Vertuo Pop machine, dressed in a wintry shade of white for the festive season.

Address
2 Orchard Turn, B1-34/35/36/37, Singapore 238801
Get it here

6 /9

WMF KITCHEN minis Mix on the Go Personal Blender
WMF KITCHEN minis Mix on the Go Personal Blender

SGD 89

Health nuts who can’t bear to leave their smoothie machine at home when travelling will love WMF’s mini take on the kitchen essential. Designed specially for blending healthy smoothies and protein shakes on the go, this handy gadget will make life infinitely easier for those who want to stay on top of their nutrition game as they cross continents. A long-lasting lithium-ion battery offers up to 10 blending cycles per charge, and the 20,000rpm motor ensures your favourite ingredients are well-blended, no matter where you are.

Address
Tangs at Tangs Plaza, 310 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238864
Get it here

7 /9

TOS X Porcelain Train Case 
TOS X Porcelain Train Case 

SGD 495

Perfect for beauty mavens who want to keep their skin hydrated and happy while on the go, Porcelain’s limited edition holiday collection comprises the skincare and facial spa brand’s bestsellers within its stylish train case, created in collaboration with fellow homegrown brand Tocco Toscano. Within the portable leather pouch are thoughtfully placed compartments that’ll keep skincare favourites organised, alongside products that have been curated for different skin concerns.

Address
7 Wallich St, #01 - 02 Guoco Tower, Singapore 078884
Get it here

8 /9

Leica SOFORT 2
Leica SOFORT 2

SGD 580

A vacation is only as good as the memories you’ve made, and Leica wants them to last a lifetime with its latest hybrid instant camera. Marrying the best of both digital and analogue worlds, the camera allows you to choose the photos you want to print, which means no more wasted film. 10 film effects, 10 lens effects, and a macro mode for close-ups mean that you’ll always take great pictures wherever you are in the world.

Address
2 Bayfront Ave, B1-82A The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore 018956
Get it here

9 /9

Rimowa Signature Duffle Bag
Rimowa Signature Duffle Bag

SGD 2050

Those who like traipsing around airports in style will appreciate Rimowa’s new line of bags. More specifically, the Signature Duffle Bag, which is not only sustainably crafted from premium regenerated nylon, but also designed to be the ultimate companion wherever you go. With the brand’s logo subtly emblazoned across its facade, as well as Cologne’s coordinates at the back, the bag exudes the same sophistication as the brand’s suitcases. The lightweight bag opens to reveal plenty of space, with well-designed interiors and nifty compartments – a flat pouch for your laptop, two flat pouches for your phones, and a secure zipped pocket – to keep your most valuable belongings organised.

Address
2 Bayfront Avenue B2M 217/218, Casino Level, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 018972
Get it here
Shatricia Nair has a passion for motoring, beauty, and wellness, and is perpetually knee-deep in the world of V8s, retinols, and latest fitness trends. She has nine years of experience writing for digital media, and her bylines have appeared in Prestige, and Augustman. She'll do (almost) anything for good chocolate chip cookies.

