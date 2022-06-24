Check into the best luxury hotels in Paris, France

One of the world’s most visited cities, Paris is always a good idea if you’re looking to dip your toes into French culture. And if you’re visiting Paris, you’ll want to make that experience memorable with these best luxury hotels.

There are endless reasons to visit the city, but one that’ll leave us lingering just a bit longer is a couple of nights at a luxury locale. One might argue that a more economical option would serve you perfectly well on a cultural exploration around the city, but let’s face it — waking up nestled in plush bed to a stunning view River Seine just across your room’s terrace balcony just hits different.

Can’t decide on one for this trip? Don’t fret, your next flight back to the City of Love is just another click away.

The best luxury hotels in Paris to check into now:

(Hero and featured image credit:Alexandre Tabaste for Cheval Blanc Paris)