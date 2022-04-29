When was the last time you connected with nature? We mean really connect, like breathing in the fresh scents of flowers, swimming in pristine rivers, and lying on the grass while gazing at the clear blue sky. If you’re a nature lover, these nature retreats in Malaysia are perhaps the closest thing to paradise.

The country is blessed with beautiful jungles and lush rainforests, and while most of us city folk typically get our nature fix via short weekend treks in small nature reserves here, we reckon it’d do your mind and soul more good to have a full-on retreat surrounded by verdant trees and colourful flora the next time you head into the bustling city of Kuala Lumpur from Singapore.

If that sounds appealing to you, we’ve curated a list of 15 nature retreats that are within a two-hour drive from KL city. To be consistent, we measured the time and distance of these places from the same starting point — Suria KLCC, the heart of the city itself. Of course, these are just estimates and the actual journey durations will vary according to traffic conditions.

Most of the retreats offer guided jungle treks, have nearby waterfalls and barbecue facilities. Some even have one or two luxurious infinity pools as a special feature, while others can be a little more rustic. There are also plenty of other activities including organic farming lessons, visits to a nearby deer park, white water rafting, night trekking, Rafflesia trail walks and even a photography course. So take a trip to the forest, and embrace your inner zen at these 15 nature retreats near KL city.

Unwind at these 15 stunning nature retreats in Malaysia that’s within a two-hour drive from KL: