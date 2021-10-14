7 best quiet hotels in Singapore for a relaxing staycation

A holiday can be the biggest luxury that life can afford you – not because of the amount you’d be shelling out, but because of the time you need to tear yourself from work. Thankfully, for those of us who need a little time out to decompress without the stress, or wasting time schlepping across immigration counters just to get to a resort, there are quiet hotels in Singapore where you can retreat to and find some shade.
Yes, life in Singapore can get overwhelming, what with shopping malls, bars and even supposedly quiet cafés packed to the rafters. The spaces we can turn to for some peace and quiet are limited, which is what makes these finds all the more precious. Combine this much-needed silence with pampering services, a big hotel bed and maybe a nice restaurant or two, and you’ll certainly come back feeling refreshed.
Here, we’ve combed through some of the plushest addresses to suss out the best quiet hotels in Singapore. Their locations might surprise you: From a residential area in downtown Orchard to the bustling CBD, these quiet hotels will receive you with good service, comfort, and most of all, the silence and space you crave.
Sentosa may be more associated with theme parks and tourists but the island is, in fact, home to one of Singapore’s plushest hotels: Capella. Make no mistake, this is a luxury resort unto itself as its 112 rooms start from the 77-square-metre premier room to a two-storey three bedroom colonial manor that comes with a dining room, study and mini lap pool. Gourmands can also choose from its four restaurants ranging from Cassia, which serves up Cantonese fine dining classics, to Chef’s Table – a private dining space for a more intimate experience.
Capella Singapore, 1 The Knolls, Sentosa Island, 6377 8888, Singapore 098297
If you’re seeking to squeeze in some shopping before returning to a tranquil abode, the 34-room boutique hotel Lloyd’s Inn will tick all your boxes. The minimalist space is just a short walk away from Somerset MRT station and boasts concrete interiors punctuated with touches of leafy greenery. Take your pick from the business room with its loft-like interiors, where the bed is on the second floor, to the garden room which comes with an outdoor deck. The entire space exudes a zen calmness thanks in part to its residential surrounds, labyrinthine design, as well as the soft ambient music piped in overhead.
Lloyd’s Inn, 2 Lloyd Rd, +65 6737 7309, Singapore 239091
Few hotels smack in the centre of Singapore can boast the majestic tranquility of Hotel Fort Canning. It’s located near the entrance of the hill just behind the National Museum, so expect large shady trees that surround a colonial building. The rooms here are large, measuring 32.5 square metres for the deluxe room. Request for the rooms on the second floor, where the marble-clad bathroom is flooded with natural light. Nothing beats laying in the tub for as long as you like, gazing out at the greenery, and pretending for just a while that you’re no longer in Singapore.
Hotel Fort Canning, 11 Canning Walk, +65 6559 6769, Singapore 178881
The CBD might be packed on weekdays but come weekends, it’s a ghost town. The Westin – a hotel perched at the highest floors of Asia Square Tower II – could just make you change your mind. Yes, it’s in the heart of the city, but it does offer sweeping views, an infinity pool, as well as an award-winning spa where you can knead your worries away. The best part about staying at The Westin though, is undoubtedly its ‘Heavenly Bed’. Here, 10 layers of sheets, duvets and pillows promise to give you the best sleep money can buy – a basic necessity that has nonetheless become a luxury in our society where work and life takes precedence.
The Westin Singapore, Asia Square Tower 2, 12 Marina View, +65 6922 6888, Singapore 018961
If sea views are what you’re looking for, Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa’s 37- to 39-square-feet family room has just the thing. The room name might sound like it’s solely for families with their kids in tow, but this also means that those going alone or with their other half would find plenty of breathing space. Those looking to shell out for more luxurious experiences can book the courtyard suite – the restored British sergeants’ quarters which come with a jacuzzi, or even the 58-square-metre couple suite with direct access to the pool.
Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa, 1 Larkhill Road, Sentosa Island, +65 6825 3888, Singapore 099394
Tucked away within the lush greenery in Labrador nature Reserve is Villa Samadhi Singapore, a 20-room boutique colonial hotel that’s brimming with old Malayan Charm. The restored monochromatic colonial garrison here offers well-appointed rooms that are furnished in harmony with the building’s aesthetics, with lofty ceilings and custom-made teak furnishings and antiques throughout. Gourmands will want to come hungry too — the sanctuary’s restaurant, Tamarind Hill, offers contemporary Thai and Burmese dishes. Those who want to immerse themselves in the property’s surroundings will also enjoy the Library, an exclusive lounge where with views of the vicinity’s grand Banyan trees.
The concept of living in (or even around) a farm might sound impossible in a metropolitan city like Singapore, but those who’ve always dreamt of what it’d be like can head to Gallop Kranji Farm Resort. Spread over 50,000-square-metres, this pet-friendly establishment offers 35 unique Kampong-like villas in the midst of over 100 farms in the area. Here, you’ll get to tour vegetable and fruit plantations, learn more about bird’s nest, and bottle feed koi fish like babies. You don’t have to travel far when it comes time to eat either; enjoy dishes like charcoal-grilled satay at the Malay restaurant there with friends and family.