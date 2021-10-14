7 best quiet hotels in Singapore for a relaxing staycation

A holiday can be the biggest luxury that life can afford you – not because of the amount you’d be shelling out, but because of the time you need to tear yourself from work. Thankfully, for those of us who need a little time out to decompress without the stress, or wasting time schlepping across immigration counters just to get to a resort, there are quiet hotels in Singapore where you can retreat to and find some shade.

Yes, life in Singapore can get overwhelming, what with shopping malls, bars and even supposedly quiet cafés packed to the rafters. The spaces we can turn to for some peace and quiet are limited, which is what makes these finds all the more precious. Combine this much-needed silence with pampering services, a big hotel bed and maybe a nice restaurant or two, and you’ll certainly come back feeling refreshed.

Here, we’ve combed through some of the plushest addresses to suss out the best quiet hotels in Singapore. Their locations might surprise you: From a residential area in downtown Orchard to the bustling CBD, these quiet hotels will receive you with good service, comfort, and most of all, the silence and space you crave.