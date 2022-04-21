9 gorgeous islands in Sabah for your next diving and snorkelling vacation

A haven for divers and snorkelers, Sabah is blessed with picturesque islands of varying sizes, each with its own attractions. Some are vestiges of an extinct volcano, while others are no more than a sandbar surrounded by cerulean waters reminiscent of a Maldivian postcard.

Rich in marine life, these islands are located in the Coral Triangle, a tropical region boasting just the right condition to stimulate the proliferation of reef-building corals.

Sabah though possesses near 400 islands dotted in north, east and south of the greater north-eastern half of Borneo where it occupies, only a handful of which have been developed for tourism. The popular Sipadan and Tunku Abdul Rahman Park represent a mere tip of an iceberg awaiting further discovery. The only known blue hole in Malaysia was ascertained in 2019 in Darvel Bay by a group of marine researchers. It reinforces the belief that Sabah has a lot more to offer even though it is already an awesome tourist destination right now.

Now slather on some reef-safe sunscreen and don’t just take our word for it, check out these gems to the east of Sabah yourself.

(Hero and feature image credit: Khaichuin Sim/Getty Images)

This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.

9 best islands in Sabah for world-class diving and snorkelling experiences: