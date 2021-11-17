9 magnificent islands off the coast of Kota Kinabalu to escape city life at

Sever from work and recharge your soul by harnessing the restorative energy radiated by these idyllic islands scattered around Kota Kinabalu.

An eco-tourism icon in the making, the state capital of Sabah, Malaysia has captivated millions of Malaysian, Chinese and Korean tourists prior the unfortunate onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic. With normalcy returning, you can now reclaim a piece of paradise there.

Frolic in the sun, leap into tranquil waters, twirl with playful sea creatures and pepper your ‘gram. Discover evanescent utopias as you hop between picture-perfect islands around Kota Kinabalu.

