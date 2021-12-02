Home > Travel > Destinations > All travellers to South Korea will now face a 10-day quarantine
02 Dec 2021 09:40 AM

Jocelyn Tan
Senior Writer
This just in: Regardless of vaccination status, all travellers to South Korea from Friday, 3 December 2021 onwards, will have to face a 10-day quarantine in the country.

The news comes after South Korea reported five cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, this rule will last two weeks.

(Image credit: jet dela cruz/Unsplash)

The blanket order all travellers, including Singapore, despite our country’s VTL scheme with the country. Foreigners on short-term stay will have to quarantine at a temporary facility designated by the government, while South Korean citizens and foreigners on long-term stay will be allowed to quarantine at home.

All overseas travellers will also be tested for the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

(Hero and featured image: Sava Bobov/Unsplash)

