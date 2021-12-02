All travellers to South Korea will now face a 10-day quarantine

This just in: Regardless of vaccination status, all travellers to South Korea from Friday, 3 December 2021 onwards, will have to face a 10-day quarantine in the country.

The news comes after South Korea reported five cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, this rule will last two weeks.

The blanket order all travellers, including Singapore, despite our country’s VTL scheme with the country. Foreigners on short-term stay will have to quarantine at a temporary facility designated by the government, while South Korean citizens and foreigners on long-term stay will be allowed to quarantine at home.

All overseas travellers will also be tested for the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

