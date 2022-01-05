Annual leave hacks 2022: How to get 52 days of holiday by using just 21

Tired, overworked, and dying to get out of the daily grind?

According to a study by workspace innovation company Instant Offices, 83 percent of Singaporeans have experienced burnout from overworking, while anther 74 percent are facing imposter syndrome from this unprecedented year.

The best cure then, it seems, is a long holiday, especially in the coming months and well into next year, when Singapore (hopefully) opens up VTL lanes once again. If you can’t wait, book a staycation instead. Yet a holiday is only as good as the number of annual leave days you have, and if you too, are burdened by a paltry number of days but still want nice, long breaks away from pesky bosses and chatty colleagues, this guide couldn’t have come at a better time.

Below, the best annual leave hacks to almost double your leave days in 2022.

February

Because Chinese New Year will be celebrated on 1 — 2 February 2022 (Tuesday and Wednesday), applying for annual leave for two days on the 3rd and 4th (Thursday and Friday) will give you a sweet six-day break during this festive period.

April

Good Friday falls on 15 April 2022, so taking four days of leave from 11 — 14 April will give you a good nine days off during the Easter weekend.

May

If you’re feeling ballsy and have enough leave days, you can also take a prolonged mid-year break in May. Labour Day will fall on a Sunday next year, with Hari Raya Puasa the next day on Monday. For many, this means that Tuesday will also be a public holiday to make up for the former. Taking leave for three days from 4 — 6 May will give you nine days off straight.

August

If you’re not one for the annual patriotic song and dance, then there’s no better time for a well-deserved holiday than August. With National Day falling on the 9th (Tuesday), taking just four days off on 8, 10, 11, and 12 August will give you a glorious nine-day break.

October

With Deepavali falling on Monday, 24 October 2022, taking time off from the 25th to the 28th will also allow you to relax for nine days despite booking only four.

December

We dare bet you’re already planning your winter escape for next year. The good news? Christmas and New Year’s Day both fall on a Sunday, which also means that the following Mondays are public holidays. Taking four days of leave from 27th to 30th December will give you 10 days off, perfect for the year-end vacation you’ve been dreaming about.

