Bali to introduce a 5-year digital visa for remote workers

Among the latest places introducing digital nomad visas for its citizens is Indonesia’s Bali, which is gearing up to attract remote workers with their five-year visa plan.

As several companies across the globe continue to adapt to the work-from-home model, many countries and homestay platforms are re-pitching themselves as destinations where one can work from and live for some time as well. After Estonia, Spain and Venice, the popular Asian beach destination is looking to attract remote workers with their five-year digital nomad visa plan.

Bali to introduce digital nomad visas for global remote workers

As the pandemic eases and travel increases, Bali is looking to rebrand itself away from its beaches and bars, and promote spiritual tourism and the tech scene there to attract long-stay travellers who may spend more.

One of the ways the destination is doing this is by looking to attract digital nomads – people who work remotely and can work from anywhere across the globe – with a special, five-year digital nomad visa. This means that you can stay on the island destination for half a decade, without paying any taxes, and explore the scenic sights that Bali has to offer.

According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian Tourism Minister, Sandiaga Uno, said in an interview that ecological tourism, sporting events and the five-year visa that is being created for remote workers should bring about 3.6 million (36 lakh) overseas tourists back to the country. “This should help create over 1 million jobs for Indonesians,” he added.

The fact that digital workers will be exempted from paying any taxes, as long as they earn overseas and not in Indonesia, is enough to lure visitors to the country, given that the duration of the digital nomad visa offered by Bali is much longer than those by other nations. What’s more, it will help people avoid the risk of quick deportation after visa expiry and other legal difficulties.

Uno told Bloomberg, “In the past, the three S was: sun, sea and sand. We’re moving it to serenity, spirituality and sustainability. This way we’re getting better quality and better impact on the local economy.” And thus, there is a greater focus on building eco-tourism, sustainable travel and ample opportunities for leisure and work-based travel.

