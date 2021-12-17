What to eat in Barcelona according to Tapas,24’s chef Carolina

Planning your long-awaited trip abroad? Consider a vacation to Barcelona, Spain.

No less popular than its capital sister of Madrid, Barcelona is famed for its outstanding football team, stunning architecture (who can ever forget the unfinished Sagrada Familia?) and long, sandy beaches.

Yet, there’s another reason that’ll make the case for the Catalan capital: its food.

According to Chef Carolina of Tapas,24 Singapore, “Barcelona is quite an attractive city from the gastronomic point of view. Its allure stems on one hand from more than 1000 years of history along which the city has developed a strong and deeply rooted culinary tradition, and on the other from the influence of one of the most important avant-garde gastronomic movement in the world which developed in and around the city. That convergence created an atmosphere in which chefs dared to break the limits of traditional recipes, understood how to fiddle with creativity and played with chemistry and produce creating incredible gastronomic propositions in some of the best restaurants in the world.”

Chef Carolina of Tapas,24 Singapore

“(Barcelona) is such a wonderful city! Cosmopolitan, fun, vibrant and full of young people from all over the world. It’s hard to get bored — there is always something interesting to do. The sea, the Mediterranean climate, ample cultural variety, green areas and a focus on local, proximity food make visiting Barcelona a great choice.”

As the protégé of Michelin-starred Chef Carles Abellán armed with over decade of experience creating exceptional Spanish cuisine, there’s no one better to trust with recommendations for the city than chef Carolina.

Here’s everywhere in Barcelona to dine at, according to Tapas,24’s chef Carolina:

