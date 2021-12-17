What to eat in Barcelona according to Tapas,24’s chef Carolina

Planning your long-awaited trip abroad? Consider a vacation to Barcelona, Spain.
No less popular than its capital sister of Madrid, Barcelona is famed for its outstanding football team, stunning architecture (who can ever forget the unfinished Sagrada Familia?) and long, sandy beaches.
Yet, there’s another reason that’ll make the case for the Catalan capital: its food.
According to Chef Carolina of Tapas,24 Singapore, “Barcelona is quite an attractive city from the gastronomic point of view. Its allure stems on one hand from more than 1000 years of history along which the city has developed a strong and deeply rooted culinary tradition, and on the other from the influence of one of the most important avant-garde gastronomic movement in the world which developed in and around the city. That convergence created an atmosphere in which chefs dared to break the limits of traditional recipes, understood how to fiddle with creativity and played with chemistry and produce creating incredible gastronomic propositions in some of the best restaurants in the world.”
“(Barcelona) is such a wonderful city! Cosmopolitan, fun, vibrant and full of young people from all over the world. It’s hard to get bored — there is always something interesting to do. The sea, the Mediterranean climate, ample cultural variety, green areas and a focus on local, proximity food make visiting Barcelona a great choice.”
As the protégé of Michelin-starred Chef Carles Abellán armed with over decade of experience creating exceptional Spanish cuisine, there’s no one better to trust with recommendations for the city than chef Carolina.
Here’s everywhere in Barcelona to dine at, according to Tapas,24’s chef Carolina:
“To me, Alkimia is the best Catalán cuisine restaurant in Barcelona. Besides its elegant location, the kitchen works in a very respectful way by ensuring that high-quality ingredients are used in their cuisine and is a perfect representation of mixing tradition and modernity in an impeccable way.”
A one Michelin-starred locale, Alkimia is famed for its contemporary cuisine centred on locally sourced ingredients. Keep your eyes peeled when coming here, it’s nestled atop a flight of stairs in what seems to be a residential building.
“An open kitchen restaurant that’s super cosy and will make you feel at home. Their menu features both tapas and dishes to share, and signature dishes are made with both quality products plus a twist to traditional recipes, resulting in a rich, powerful, and great tasting fusion of Galician and Catalan cuisine.”
A new restaurant that only opened in 2020, Taberna Noroeste is the place to head to if you’re looking for a gastronomic good time. Get a tasting menu with 9 dishes and 2 desserts, or pick and choose from its concise menu for to make your trip here worthwhile. Pro tip: ask for a table across the open kitchen to really get in on all the action.
“The chef and owner used to be my boss at La Barra de Carles Abellán. This tiny restaurant is situated on one side of La Boqueria market. Diners sit in a small bar (only 8 people can fit!) and have direct contact with the chefs, who interact with them all the time during service — cooking, explaining the dishes and having easygoing conversations with guests. They offer a fusion of Catalan recipes with Mediterranean ingredients and Japanese cuisine. Great quality, great experience, highly recommended!”
Another Michelin-starred restaurant, Direkte Boquería prides itself as an unassuming gourmet destination that lets its food do the talking. Pick between two tasting menus, but for a true culinary adventure, we reckon the larger twelve-dish tasting menu seems like the better option for any gourmand.
“This classic and refined tapas bar in El Raval is very charming with nice decor, many plants, and a patio. It has a long bar where diners can sit at, which provides a good vantage point of the place. The entire menu is super appetising with well-prepared traditional dishes and a good wine list. If you go to Barcelona, you must make it a point to have a meal here!”
Bar Cañete, similar to Tapas,24, constantly finds itself on many food guides to Barcelona, and rightfully so. Despite its hype, it has maintained a reputation that lives up to it. Classic tapas plates includes those of razor clams, Galician baby scallops, stewed Santa Pau beans with baby squid, and grilled Iberian pork loin.
“Informal and modern with an open kitchen, Slow and Low’s signature cuisine is made with avant-garde techniques and high-quality ingredients. The usage of recipes and ingredients from different parts of the world results in a delicious mix of eclectic dishes. Their desserts are a must, as well as the carefully selected cocktail menu.”
Slow and Low is where anyone should head to when looking for an exciting, vibrant night out. Here, the restaurant spotlights modern fusion cuisine with a distinct, creative touch. On the menu, you’ll find influences from Bali and Singapore, where head chef Francesc Beltri used to travel and live in, together with Mexican, Mediterranean, and Peruvian flavours that are sure to please.
“Modern seafood restaurant where you will find the best quality of fish and seafood in Barcelona. Espai Kru’s cuisine is peculiar because it uses the techniques of the world to prepare fish without heat. Raw dishes like sashimi, tratares, carpaccios, ceviches… fun, tasty, and exquisite!”
If you’re craving some seafood on your Catalan adventure, you’ll find yourself comforted by the dishes over at Espai Kru. A glamorous raw bar, dig into mouthwatering cold plates like the Canary Island razor clams with mustard vinaigrette and pink ginger and oysters with ponzu sauce and salmon roe, or feast on hot dishes like the shrimp and spider crab croquettes.