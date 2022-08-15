There is nothing like sipping a glass of Mai Tai on a powdery white beach. The marriage of sea breeze, sun-kissed skin, and groovy beats playing in the background is more than enough to get you in the mood for a summer getaway. However, if you want the ultimate summer holiday, move away from the usual beach hotspots and instead, consider Lombok, which is only a two-hour boat ride from the tourist throngs of Bali.
Blessed with spectacular beaches and fantastic hiking trails, Lombok is often seen as a quieter, more serene version of Bali. Yet, this island is more than just a sleepy surfer’s paradise. The bar scene here offers remarkable sunsets across the ocean, and cocktails are served right on the sand.
Here, we list our favourite beach bars in Lombok, so grab your sunglasses and swimwear, and get ready for your next beach getaway.
The best beach bars in Lombok to head to:
The Sunset Bar in Sheraton offers indoor seating near their lagoon-shaped pool and outdoor seating right on the edge of the ocean. They serve both classic and contemporary cocktails accompanied by delectable bar snacks. During their daily happy hour, enjoy the sounds of Toba-Tabo Sumatra Quartet as they fill the cool night air with their melodic tunes while you sip on a tipple or two.
La Chill’s name almost speaks for itself, especially if one loves snuggling into squishy beanbags lined on the beach. The bar is perfect for those who enjoy a bit of dancing and live music, with delectable Indonesian cuisine and fresh seafood to boot. One cannot leave without a glass of their watermelon cocktail — a sweet and tangy refresher for the summer. If you’re just looking to take it easy during the day, La Chill serves a mean breakfast of acai bowls and pancakes for any early bird.
Casa Vintage is the spot to be for a cosy little hangout. The white Caribbean-inspired bar sits on the white sandy beach and gives the space a magical sun-kissed sparkle. Apart from their cocktails, be sure to try their authentic, home-styled Jamaican dishes. The quaint bar also shares itself with a vintage clothing store that houses little trinkets to remind you of your beachfront getaway.
Oberoi Lombok’s Tokek Air Bar may not technically be by the beach, but it’s still pretty close by. The thatched open-air space offers cocktails, classic reds and whites as well as Lombok coffee, all served with tapas or international snacks. A taste of their Caipirinha will send you back to the beaches with its cool citrusy tang and muddled sweetness.
Pearl Beach Lounge is one of our favourites in Lombok. A little further away from the shoreline, enjoy classic cocktails while admiring the waves as they gently wash up on the sandy white beach. It is strategically located in a secluded beachfront area for guests to enjoy a little bit of privacy and serenity amongst the other busier bars. The lounge also offers a variety of fusion dishes that complement your summer tipple. Of the lot, the Ruccola Risotto with Roasted Tiger Prawns is one dish you cannot miss.
Make one trip to Sunset Kiss Beach Lounge and you’ll understand how it got its name. In the evening, the whole bar is surrounded by an amber glow from the setting sun, and the sea starts to glisten on the horizon. Guests here usually come for their signature cocktails, but we recommend ordering their pizzas. Thinly crusted with an exquisite balance of flavours, this delightful treat is the perfect end (or start) to any day.
This trendy beach club invites guests to dive into their private pool and laze on king-sized sun-beds without the hassle dealing with sand on every surface. Sway along to the music as their resident DJ mixes some sick tunes in the evening. Although it may be a slightly more lavish option than the others on this list, the establishment still maintains a cool atmosphere that’s suitable for everyone. Don’t leave without ordering the banana daiquiri.
Guests of Joje Beach Bar love coming here for its laidback vibes — the establishment is a warm and cosy option for those with families or anyone near the Pura Batu Bolong attraction looking for a chill night out. Just kick back with a beach beanbag, order some gorengan, a pint of beer or two, and watch the golden rays as the sun descends beyond the horizon.
Mowie’s Gili Air, Bar and Bungalows is a place you’d like to be at anytime of the day. Mornings can be spent here relaxing on a sunbed with a cup of delicious iced coffee, but if you come during the afternoon or evening, you’d best be ordering an Endless Summer cocktail. With views of the glistening blue water and stunning sunset over Mount Agung, it really doesn’t get any better than this.
