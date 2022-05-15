6 most Instagrammable cafes in Ko Samui soak in the atmosphere at

Little do people know that one of the most popular destinations in Southern Thailand with crystal clear seas like Ko Samui boasts a bustling cafe scene. Here are some of the most best and most Instagrammable cafes to check out in Ko Samui.
An hour and a half flight from Bangkok (and a little over two hours from Singapore) brings you to the longtime favourite gateway for relaxation and honeymoons. It’s sheer number of beaches there means that you’ll get privacy (if you look hard enough), and warm crystal clear waters to cool down in. It’s also an excellent destination for foodies seeking delicious Thai cuisine amidst a beautiful backdrop. From the most traditional of Thai dishes to regional curries that will have you reaching for a refreshing coconut, the island offers some of the best food Thailand has to offer.
But there’s more to Thailand’s second biggest island than its emerald green lagoons, natural underwater beauty, watersport activities, and world-class food. The popular holiday destination is actually also a great location to go cafe-hopping, especially if you’re looking for romantic, sunset-flecked spots to spend your languid evenings at. These establishments not only offer perfect cups of Joe, but also good food and plenty of warm hospitality, so you’ll feel right at home.
Perhaps your next Ko Samui beach holiday is coming up and cafe-hopping is on your itinerary. Read on to find the most Instagrammable cafes to visit for a fulfilling holiday.
(Hero and featured image credit: Summer by Coco Tan)
6 best and most Instagrammable cafes in Ko Samui
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /6
Get into a tropical mood in Ko Samui and take it to a fun new level with Summer by Coco Tam’s. Aside from the picturesque beach view to marvel at, sipping your favourite iced macchiato while basking in the summer sun will get you tons of photos to show off on Instagram.
[Image Credit: Summer By Coco Tam’s]
2 /6
Café Lae Bua is where a lunch and the tranquility of a lovely lotus pond await. Not only will the beauty of the latter enhance your feed, but it also offers a refreshing break far away from Bangkok and the hustle and bustle of city life.
[Image Credit: Café Lae Bua]
3 /6
A photo of you in a maxi dress and a sun hat while cafe-hopping at Cafe De Pier X Samui is enough to make you the envy of your friends and followers. Make sure you get there early for the best unblocked sea view.
[Image Credit: Cafe De Pier x Samui]
4 /6
Bookmark this signature spot with catchy quotes on the wall for your next visit to What Buff. They’ve got minimal yet stylish corners to help you chillax and drink your coffee in style.
[Image Credit: What Buff]
5 /6
A peaceful garden by the sea at Little Green Café helps you re-energise while adding some greenery to your Instagram feed. An awesome dose of rejuvenation that hits all digital nomads’ needs.
[Image Credit: Little Green Cafe]
6 /6
Although you won’t find many traditionally photogenic spots here in Here Slow Bar Coffee, the actions of the baristas creating art in every cup of coffee will absolutely give you an Insta-worthy shot to impress your coffee aficionado friends.
[Image Credit: Here Slow Bar Coffee]