6 most Instagrammable cafes in Ko Samui soak in the atmosphere at

Little do people know that one of the most popular destinations in Southern Thailand with crystal clear seas like Ko Samui boasts a bustling cafe scene. Here are some of the most best and most Instagrammable cafes to check out in Ko Samui.

An hour and a half flight from Bangkok (and a little over two hours from Singapore) brings you to the longtime favourite gateway for relaxation and honeymoons. It’s sheer number of beaches there means that you’ll get privacy (if you look hard enough), and warm crystal clear waters to cool down in. It’s also an excellent destination for foodies seeking delicious Thai cuisine amidst a beautiful backdrop. From the most traditional of Thai dishes to regional curries that will have you reaching for a refreshing coconut, the island offers some of the best food Thailand has to offer.

But there’s more to Thailand’s second biggest island than its emerald green lagoons, natural underwater beauty, watersport activities, and world-class food. The popular holiday destination is actually also a great location to go cafe-hopping, especially if you’re looking for romantic, sunset-flecked spots to spend your languid evenings at. These establishments not only offer perfect cups of Joe, but also good food and plenty of warm hospitality, so you’ll feel right at home.

Perhaps your next Ko Samui beach holiday is coming up and cafe-hopping is on your itinerary. Read on to find the most Instagrammable cafes to visit for a fulfilling holiday.

(Hero and featured image credit: Summer by Coco Tan)

6 best and most Instagrammable cafes in Ko Samui