These are the best cities for multi-generational family vacations

Family vacations are a great way to spend quality time with loved ones, but it can be hard to choose a destination that’s great for kids, parents, and grandparents alike. Organising this type of getaway doesn’t have to be stressful, however, since there are plenty of locations that everyone in your family will love. To help you start planning, vacation rental service Holidu created a list of the best cities for multi-generational family vacations.

To create their roundup of destinations, Holidu analysed cities around the world based on a range of factors that are important to each age group—from Baby Boomers to Gen Zers—including the number of museums, family friendliness, quality of roads, 5-star rated things to do, and amount of social media hashtags. The scores in each category were then used to find which cities are the best for vacationing with people in different age groups.

The top spot goes to Madrid, Spain, which scored well for a number of different factors across the board. The family-friendly destination is ideal for food lovers; it’s home to 125 Michelin Guide restaurants, which are awarded to restaurants worldwide. In addition to great restaurants, Madrid has 153 museums and 865 5-star rated activities—so you’ll never run of out things to do.

In second place is Tokyo, Japan: The country’s capital offers great opportunities for people who enjoy being outdoors. With a variety of different landscapes, beaches, forests, and mountains, Tokyo truly has something for everyone. You’ll also be in close proximity to Mount Fuji, the highest peak in Japan—which is great if you’re travelling with any adventure seekers.

New York City rounded out the top three. Home to the most Michelin Guide restaurants in the world—there’s 512 to choose from—the Big Apple is the place to visit for fine dining. But there’s more than just fanciful eating to keep you occupied during your trip. From the Statue of Liberty to the Empire State Building, there’s also plenty to do and see.

The best cities for multi-generational family vacations

Madrid, Spain Tokyo, Japan New York, US Barcelona, Spain Singapore, Singapore Berlin, Germany Paris, France London, United Kingdom Amsterdam, Netherlands Chicago, Illinois Seoul, South Korea Los Angeles, California Vienna, Austria Valencia, Spain Miami, US Lisbon, Portugal Kyoto, Japan Stockholm, Sweden Hong Kong, Hong Kong Istanbul, Turkey

This story first appeared on www.marthastewart.com

(The credit for the hero and featured image: OLIVER ROSSI / GETTY IMAGES)

© 2021 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved. Licensed from MarthaStewart.com and published with permission of Meredith Corporation. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited.