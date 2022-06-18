4 best hotels for weekend trips in Southeast Asia this June

With the long-awaited reopening of several of our neighbouring countries, we can’t wait to spend our weekends away at these hideaways. Here are 4 destinations in Southeast Asia to bookmark for the most rewarding weekend trips abroad this June.

Traveling rules and regulations around the world are easing up due to the more stable Covid-19 situations. A lot of Southeast Asian countries are preparing to give a warm welcome to the tourists they have missed, including some of our all-time favourites, like Japan and South Korea.

While we’ll have to wait a bit more before those countries grant tourists the absolute freedom of travel again, these four destinations below are free to roam now. Plan your next weekend trips at these stunning luxury hotels this June. A night or two may be all it takes to fulfil your craving for adventure.

Best places for a weekend trip in Southeast Asia

Situated just a couple of steps away from the Hanoi Opera House, Capella Hanoi was pictured by Bill Bensley as a potential rendezvous spot in the old days for members of the opera circle, such as singers, composers and designers.

Thereby, in this new luxury hotel, the 47 rooms and suites are decorated with opera ornaments and portraits by Kate Spencer, all overlooking the exquisite view of the Old Quarter Hanoi. If you’re short on time but eager to explore this city, Capella Culturists are always on call to give advice on the must-see spots.

Since Capella is never devoid of culinary surprises, visitors are also offered restaurant choices of New York 1920-themed The Hudson Rooms, Japanese culinary Koki, art-deco-lounge Diva’s Lounge, and Northern Vietnamese cuisine at Backstage.

After a three-year transformation halt, the grand heritage hotel that is the Raffles Grand Hotel d’Angkor is finally reopening with several new highlights to explore.

Discerning visits from Charlie Chaplin, Jackie Kennedy, and Michelle Obama are testaments to the Raffles Grand Hotel d’Angkor’s prestigious history, dating back to 1932. The property initially served as a resting site for archaeologists and adventurers heading towards the ancient Angkor Wat kingdom.

Nowadays, the beautiful white building shines more elegant than ever with renovated tiling, added in-room amenities, the latest signature 1932 restaurant, event centre Raffles Marquee, and more.

Hilton has recently landmarked its largest property in the Asia Pacific region within the unmissable shopping district on Orchard Road in Singapore. The Hilton Singapore Orchard offers 1,080 rooms and suites, plus some very worthwhile dining venues like Osteria Mozza by Chef Nancy Silverton, Estate, Ginger.Lily afternoon tea room, and two-Michelin-starred Shisen Hanten by Chen Kentaro.

Not only are the facilities pleasant to the tummy, the hotel’s botanical interior and exterior is also definitely stunning to revel in. The hotel’s prime location enables guests to reach the Mandarin Gallery shopping centre and Singapore’s lifestyle and fashion hub very easily, too.

Buahan, a Banyan Tree Escape in Bali, Indonesia is worth all the extra miles you’ll have to travel on any given weekend. The stunning sanctuary is situated amid the Ubud mountains and jungles, where a ‘no walls, no doors’ concept is introduced to bring the scenic greens closer to all 16 balés (or villas).

The nature-centric philosophy also applies to inside the kitchens, where food is prepared using locally sourced ingredients under zero-waste and farm-to-table dining concepts. Buahan is the ideal getaway for urban dwellers looking to pause and explore the magnanimity of mother nature.

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Thailand.