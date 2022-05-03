Where does Blackpink’s Lisa hang out in Bangkok when she’s back? Here are three places she was spotted at last month on her birthday trip to Thailand.

Whether you’re here to unlock your curiosity about where the K-pop star visited during her holiday in Bangkok, or are thinking of adding new places to your Lisa-inspired trip to Bangkok, you’ve come to the right place. Here are her favourite haunts back in the Thai capital.

[Hero and Image Credit: Instagram @lalalalisa_m]

Where Blackpink’s Lisa likes visiting in Bangkok:

For shopping, it’s got to be Thai brand Sretsis, Siam Paragon

The day after she arrived in Bangkok, we spotted Lisa at the Sretsis store in Siam Paragon. The idol is known to be an enthusiastic supporter of Thai fashion brands, so the sight of her shopping for clothes with her friend has brought joy to her Thai fans. Later, she revealed the dress she had brought to her fans through Instagram during her holiday in Pattaya.

For local food, check out 9keng Mookata Chokchai 4

The queen didn’t miss out on a scrumptious mookata feast at 9keng Mookata Chokchai 4. It got a lot of fans buzzing after the star, who normally follows a very strict diet, decided to eat a very local grilled pork dish. The restaurant got a lot of hype after Lisa’s visit; the owner later said to the press that the restaurant experienced an astronomical influx of customers, famous food influencers included.

For a fine french dinner, head to Brasserie 9

Another spot that we saw Lisa checking out in Bangkok was Brasserie 9, which serves authentic French dishes in a brasserie setting. Blackpink’s Lisa wasn’t the only one to visit the restaurant, her stepfather, who is also a chef was spotted with her.