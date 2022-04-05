Where does a celebrity Parisian chef eat in Paris? We ask Eric Frechon to spill his secrets

Eric Frechon belongs to that breed of French chef royalty whose work has firmly etched him into the hearts and minds across all of France.

The man behind Le Bristol hotel’s culinary operations oversees multiple establishments – all of which have a string of notable accolades and is himself a holder of Meilleur Ouvrier de France.

Epicure for instance, is one of only 10 restaurants in Paris bestowed with three Michelin stars – the highest award from the red guide. In fact, Frechon has gone to unthinkable lengths in pursuit of quality – so much so that he has even installed an entire flour mill in the basement of the property so that hotel’s F&B establishments will have access to fresh flour.

It’s little wonder then that Le Bristol was conferred the status of a palace hotel – an establishment that’s not only the cream of the crop, but also has global prominence, showcasing the best of French culture and hospitality.

But every chef too needs to unwind, relax and dig into good food. Where does a big name like Frechon go when he’s not bustling about the kitchens? After all, Paris is a culinary haven and the choices are endless.

“In my opinion, the City of Lights is the greatest one on the planet for many reasons,” explains the chef. “For its history and all the cultural activities it can offer though the foremost reason will be for its culinary offerings as it is the capital of gastronomy.”

From an Israeli restaurant to classic French viennoiseries, this is where one of France’s most esteemed chefs eats and unwinds at in Paris. Bookmark this for your next trip to the capital.

What to eat in Paris, according to celebrity chef Eric Frechon: