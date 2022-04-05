Where does a celebrity Parisian chef eat in Paris? We ask Eric Frechon to spill his secrets

Eric Frechon belongs to that breed of French chef royalty whose work has firmly etched him into the hearts and minds across all of France.
The man behind Le Bristol hotel’s culinary operations oversees multiple establishments – all of which have a string of notable accolades and is himself a holder of Meilleur Ouvrier de France.
Epicure for instance, is one of only 10 restaurants in Paris bestowed with three Michelin stars – the highest award from the red guide. In fact, Frechon has gone to unthinkable lengths in pursuit of quality – so much so that he has even installed an entire flour mill in the basement of the property so that hotel’s F&B establishments will have access to fresh flour.
It’s little wonder then that Le Bristol was conferred the status of a palace hotel – an establishment that’s not only the cream of the crop, but also has global prominence, showcasing the best of French culture and hospitality.
But every chef too needs to unwind, relax and dig into good food. Where does a big name like Frechon go when he’s not bustling about the kitchens? After all, Paris is a culinary haven and the choices are endless.
“In my opinion, the City of Lights is the greatest one on the planet for many reasons,” explains the chef. “For its history and all the cultural activities it can offer though the foremost reason will be for its culinary offerings as it is the capital of gastronomy.”
From an Israeli restaurant to classic French viennoiseries, this is where one of France’s most esteemed chefs eats and unwinds at in Paris. Bookmark this for your next trip to the capital.
(Hero and featured image credit: Maurice Rougemeont/Contributor/Getty Images)
What to eat in Paris, according to celebrity chef Eric Frechon:
If you’re in Paris for some shopping, then chances are, you will head to Champs Elysees for its massive flagship brand stores. Include Le Drugstore a – a spot that’s open from breakfast at 8am till 11:30pm. “It’s a great place thanks to its location on the Champs Elysées and its proximity to the Arc de Triomphe,” says the enigmatic chef. He recommends ordering the poulet pané aux cacahuètes – or fried chicken breast with peanuts served with corn flakes and cajun sauce. This is a Louisiana-inspired recipe and is one of the restaurant’s signatures.
“When I am not in Epicure’s kitchen, you will find me at Lazare, my brasserie 10 minutes walk from Le Bristol Paris,” says Frechon. He loves traditional French brasseries and has created a warm yet sophisticated setting where dark wood panels compliment black chairs and white tables. Food-wise, expect French classics from bouchot mussels to steak tartare. “I would suggest ordering the ‘Saucisse purée’, the signature dish of the restaurant,” he quips. Here, a large circular sausage is served with mashed potatoes and a sprig of thyme. It sounds simple but there’s a reason why its name on the menu is La meilleure saucisse purée de Paris – or the best sausage with mashed potatoes of Paris. This is after all, one of the acclaimed chef’s personal recipes.
When a French chef whose standards for viennoiseries are so exacting that he installed a flour mill says a place is worth a visit, it’s as good as God’s word. “Le Relais Saint Germain is a good place to have a coffee and some French viennoiserie,” says Frechon. The hotel is a stone’s throw away from the Pantheon, and an excellent spot to soak in the quarter and people watch.
Eric Frechon may be a champion of French cuisine but that doesn’t mean all he eats is French food. For a change, he recommends Balagan at the 1st Arrondissement which he enjoys “for the Israeli food and the atmosphere with nice music.” The restaurant’s name means “joyful shambles” in Hebrew which hints at the sort of cuisine it serves. Expect a melange of Mediterranean flavours and mezzes and a menu that changes with the seasons.
Vol au vent is a classic French dish where a hollow buttery puff pastry case is used as a vessel to contain the chef’s choice of filling. The dish is so traditional that its earliest recorded mention goes as far back as 1739, in a cookbook by Francois Marin. For chef Eric Frechon, the place to savour this tradition is at Café Lignac. Here, the vol au vent holds sweetbreads with lashings of Albufera sauce and button mushrooms.