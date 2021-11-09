Sommer’s Head Chef Lewis Barker on the best spots to eat and drink in Leeds, UK

Fancy a trip to the UK? Thinking of heading somewhere else other than London? Perhaps it’s time to take a trip up north to Leeds.

The third largest city in the UK (after London and Birmingham), Leeds is located in the northern English county of Yorkshire, a short 2.5 hour train ride from King’s Cross station. While the city is brimming with heritage and historical moments worth visiting, one shouldn’t discount the other aspects of the city as well.

According to Sommer’s Head Chef Lewis Barker, “It’s a cool, young, vibrant city. There’s always something quite unique going on, with an abundance of bars and restaurants and you’ll always have a good night out (at Leeds). It’s also an under-the-radar type of big city, but you can get to most places on foot. The town centre is big but you won’t have to get a taxi after taxi to the next location.”

If you’re thinking of taking a trip out of London and into this city, there’s really no better person to ask for recommendations than chef Lewis. The UK-native was born and raised in Leeds, before he ventured abroad to further his culinary career when he turned 19.

After gaining experience under the tutelage of celebrated chefs like Shannon Bennett, Peter Gilmore, and Vianney Massot, he found himself in a new chapter of his life — the 28-year-old is now the Head Chef of Sommer, a modern European fine-dining concept that opened at the upscale Marina Boulevard earlier this year. Better yet, the restaurant, which was just six months old at that point, earned recognition from the Michelin Guide and attained its first Michelin star.



(Image credit: Sommer)

But what makes Leeds different from somewhere like London?

In a nutshell, Chef Lewis believes that Leeds has got the “Northern culture”. For the uninitiated, the North-South divide, while not actually divided by a physical boundary, typecasts northerners as being more open, talkative and sociable, whereas southerners are believed to be more withdrawn and polite.

Friendly folks and delicious food? Consider us sold.

Here’s are the best spots to eat and drink in Leeds, according to Sommer’s chef Lewis Barker.

(Hero and featured image credit: Sommer)