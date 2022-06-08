Genting Dream to start sailing from Singapore to Bintan and Batam from 1 July

Resorts World Cruises will begin cruise trips from Singapore to Indonesia’s Batam and Bintan islands with Genting Dream from 1 July. Port calls will also be made at Malaysian destinations in Kuala Lumpur, Melaka and Penang.

According to reports, Michael Goh, president of Resorts World Cruises, said that Genting Dream will set sail for the Indonesian islands on a two-night trip every Friday starting 1 July. The ship will sail for the Malaysian destinations from Singapore on 3 July on a three-night trip.

Here are the details about the Singapore-Indonesia cruise trip by Genting Dream

More destinations to be added

Goh said that Resorts World Cruises will be the first cruise line from Singapore to resume cruising to Indonesia. He also said that other popular destinations such as Phuket and Krabi in Thailand and North Bali in Indonesia will be added to the cruise plans starting October 2022.

Welcoming the resumption of cruising with Singapore, Indonesia’s Tourism Minister Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno expressed hopes of an improvement in the regional cruise tourism industry.

Meanwhile, Annie Chang, the director of the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), said that the number of destinations that Resorts World Cruises has on its list strengthens Singapore’s cruise offerings with more options for both domestic and international cruisers.

“STB will continue to work closely with our regional counterparts to reopen more ports and reinvigorate the cruise industry in South East Asia,” Chang said.

The news about Resorts World Cruises comes days after another company, Royal Caribbean International, announced the resumption of cruise sailing between Singapore and Malaysia. Royal Caribbean International said that its vessel, Spectrum of the Seas, will begin sailing from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur and Penang starting 30 June.

More about Genting Dream

Genting Dream was once operated by Genting Hong Kong. The ship became part of a new company named Resorts World Cruises after Genting Hong Kong became defunct in early 2022. Resorts World Cruises is reportedly registered in Singapore and was launched by Malaysian tycoon Lim Kok Thay.

On 18 May, Michael Goh said that over 1,600 employees in Singapore were being rehired by the company to run the business.

(Main and Featured images: Resorts World Cruises)