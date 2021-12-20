Hospitality maestro Gibran Baydoun shares his favourite spots to dine at in New York City

If there’s a bucket list of cities to travel to around the world, we’re certain New York City will definitely rank high on that register.
The intoxicating exhilaration when visiting the locale is addictive to say the least. With a trio of politics, economy and culture all compressed into one, to describe New York as dynamic is quite the understatement.
For Gibran Baydoun, the hospitality maestro behind Lucali BYGB, Proper Slice and his latest venture, Corduroy Palace, “there’s no city in the world more hopeful than New York City.” This isn’t his first foray in hospitality, at least not in Singapore — before coming here, he held positions in Hillstone Restaurant Group, Ralph Lauren and Momofuku, where he worked as the Chief of Staff and Director of Restaurant Operations. As travel-deprived Singaporeans we sometimes wonder why anyone would trade The City That Never Sleeps for eternal summer and humidity, but we digress.
After all, according to Gibran, “there is no better place (than New York) to travel to feel culture, soul and true culinary diversity. Other cities may be great restaurant cities, but the breadth of cuisines in even a 6 block radius in New York is unrivaled by any city in the world. Couple that with world class museums, entertainment, bars and nightlife, it’s a true destination and has just about everything a Singaporean wants on one slim island.”
“Food to me is a vehicle for bringing people together. When you share a meal together, and everything is just right, from the amount of wine in the glass, the lighting, the candle on the table, the music and then food that just hits right, then you’ve just got it. If I can create that for others, through food, then I know I’m doing what I am supposed to be doing during my time on earth.”
In case you’re wondering, yes, we’re packing our bags to Alicia Keys’ Empire State Of Mind as you’re reading this.
Here are the bars and restaurants to try in New York City, according to Gibran Baydoun:
(Hero and featured image credit: Colton Duke on Unsplash)
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /8
“You cannot not have pizza when in New York. It’s literally a sin and honestly there are many to choose from but if you are a true pizza fan, you must make the pilgrimage to Di Fara. Mark Iacono from Lucali in Brooklyn took me there for the first time, and I don’t think I have ever had the same relationship towards pizza ever since. No frills is an understatement but there is something nostalgic about a New York slice by “Dom” himself. After over 50 years, there is never a bad day to go, because each pie is only by the master himself.”
From the same man who opened up one of the hottest restaurants spotlighting New York style pizza in Singapore last year, it’s safe to say you can trust Gibran when he tells you to head to Di Fara Pizza.
(Image credit: @eligindi via Instagram)
2 /8
“It’s hip. It’s cool. It’s delicious. The wine list is stunning thanks to Robert Bohr and Grant Reynolds, who are living legends in the wine and restaurant world and lead an incredible front-of-house across their few restaurants in the city. They only use Zalto’s which I greatly appreciate but Ryan Hardy leading the culinary side of things does Italian how you want it: fresh, relevant but soulful.”
Hearty plates of pasta, gorgeous interiors and superb wine to boot — that sounds like our kind of place already. If you’re not sure what to get, crowd favourites on the menu include the Rigatoni Cacio e Pepe, as well as the comforting Gnocchi Rosa.
(Image credit: @charliebirdnyc via Instagram)
3 /8
“When in the West Village and wanting a true diner experience with a bit of nostalgia and soul, you’ve now found it. I have a guilty pleasure for a cup-of-joe in a big chunky mug, and that coupled with a classic New York breakfast makes it my spot. I remember the best Easter lunch I ever had was here, just two of us, right before I moved to Singapore and it was a truly great New York sendoff.”
If you’re looking for a quintessential New York experience, La Bonbonniere is where you should be. Here, you’ll get the standard breakfast staples without any of the fuss — think fresh toast, omelettes, pancakes and muffins. It’s a wonderful respite from all the swanky, dressier joints in the area.
(Image credit: @labonbonnierenyc via Instagram)
4 /8
“Do not sleep on Brooklyn. Located in the ground floor of one of the coolest hotels in America, The Wythe, is Le Crocodile. The design is impeccable but the food is flawless. Just utterly delicious and honest French fare executed exceptionally well. It’s never a quiet night and yet sitting at a table there feels as if you’ve got the place to yourself because it is just so cosy and intimate, yet still vibrant. Oh, also go to Bar Blondeau before or after for a stunning French wine bar by the same time.”
Scrolling through all the pictures for Le Crocodile has gotten us planning our trip to New York, with its beautiful architectural design and almost-familiar brasserie atmosphere. From our research, we already know what we’ll be ordering: a half roasted chicken presented on its plate, juices and all, with a sprinkling of chopped parsley and a mountain of fries on the side.
(Image credit: @leilanibanayat via Instagram)
5 /8
“I can’t not highlight a spot in my old stomping grounds. Holiday Cocktail Lounge is a dive bar but on purpose. It’s now quite swanky with really thoughtful and well-done cocktails and let’s just say it is always a really good time, we can leave it at that (wink).”
Holiday Cocktail Lounge looks like the type of place you’d head to after a casual night out — a little grungy with a whole lot of good vibes. Plus, who’s to say no to a watering hole that even Al Capone, Frank Sinatra and Madonna patronised?
(Image credit: @holidaycocktaillounge via Instagram)
6 /8
“Ignacio Mattos can cook man. He just treats and appreciates food with such care and grace and beyond being utterly delicious, it’s also courageous.”
One Michelin-starred Estela is the perfect place to catch up with friends, especially if you’re thinking of bonding over some delectable dishes and cocktails. The SoHo alcove boasts a buzzy, lively atmosphere with shareable plates like the Beef tartare, elderberries with sunchoke and the Fried arroz negro with squid and romesco as popular options on the neat menu.
(Image credit: @estelanyc via Instagram)
7 /8
“To me, Contra, is what fine-dining should be: thoughtful and to the point and still such a good vibe. The menu changes often and I have never been disappointed or not impressed by the ingenuity yet still with a honest attention to detail and appreciation of ingredients.”
A rotating, seasonal menu of experimental dishes is what drives diners both old and new to Contra time and time again. That, coupled with dim lighting, beautiful wines and good company will make your meal an unforgettable one for sure.
(Image credit: @contrany via Instagram)
8 /8
“So yes, if you have planned properly, definitely visit 2 Michelin Star Momofuku Ko. I am a bit biased as I was previously part of the Momofuku family, but if you want something a bit more casual with the same attention to detail, the Bar next door is a damn good time. Cold fried chicken is the bomb. Plus you get access to the ridiculous wine program and cocktails and the service of GM Su Wong Ruiz who is arguably the most talented and gracious restaurant person I’ve ever met.”
We’re not leaving New York without a trip to Momofuku Ko — in fact, you’d best bet we’re planning the trip around it. One meal at its Main Dining Room for a fancy, gut-busting night out with its tasting menu, and of course, another for the evolving à la carte menu at The Bar at Ko.
(Image credit: @cantreadthestopsigns via Instagram)