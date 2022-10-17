Lifestyle Asia
Home > Travel > Destinations > Get wild in Bangkok at these Halloween 2022 parties in October
Get wild in Bangkok at these Halloween 2022 parties in October
Culture
17 Oct 2022 04:00 PM

Get wild in Bangkok at these Halloween 2022 parties in October

Vichayuth Chantan
Content Writer, Bangkok
Get wild in Bangkok at these Halloween 2022 parties in October
Culture
Get wild in Bangkok at these Halloween 2022 parties in October

It’s that spooky time of the year again, and we’re already dying to get out. Let’s see what events we have in the crystal ball, as we’d rather not leave the house at all than to not be on theme. If you’re going to be in Bangkok, these Halloween parties are a must-have on your itinerary.

You’re never too old to go trick-or-treating, and these events are just full of treats for the souls, provided they haven’t been sold already. From pirates and serial killers to insane asylum seekers, get ready to rent some costumes and party till the vampires go to bed in Bangkok for Halloween 2022.

[Hero and featured image credit: Jonathan Borba/Unsplash]

9 Halloween events to attend in Bangkok this October 2022

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /9

Maison Close - Sing Sing's Halloween Party
Maison Close - Sing Sing's Halloween Party

Sing Sing is already known for their parties, and for Halloween, they’re turning it up to 11. Music by Joe Gradante, Fred Canal, and Lazykay—get ready to light the floor on fire. They’re also daring guests to dress up and disguise themselves to outplay the characters of the maison. Are you up for it?

Date(s)
28-29 October
find out more

2 /9

Halloween Havoc With Bangkok Invaders
Halloween Havoc With Bangkok Invaders

Freaks of the night are invited to come dance with the Bangkok Invaders crew for one night only. With DJ ONO, DJ Buddha, and DJ Arm with MC​ Calo doing what they do best, you’re going to have a bloody good time. Their dress code is “dress to kill”—we don’t know what that means, but we already have an outfit for it.

Date(s)
28 October
find out more

3 /9

Haunted Mansion Halloween Party
Haunted Mansion Halloween Party

Step into the haunted mansion underground with spine-tingling vibes—perfect for Halloween. The Abandoned Mansion bar is bringing exclusive performances, creative drinks inspired by infamous American gangsters of 1930s, and fabulous prizes to be won. Be in your best costumes, it’ll be worth it.

Date(s)
28-29 October
find out more

4 /9

Welcome to the Petting Zoo Halloween Party
Welcome to the Petting Zoo Halloween Party

Dress up as your favourite furry alter ego and gallop up to Kimpton Maa-Lai’s rooftop bar that screams #goodvibesonly. They’re also serving spooky-themed cocktails specially crafted for the event, so dance the night away—just remember to tuck your tails!

Date(s)
29 October
find out more

5 /9

Pirate Halloween Party at Trader Vic's
Pirate Halloween Party at Trader Vic's

The must-visit dining destination at the Anantara Riverside is also throwing a Halloween party. There are spooky-themed bites, drinks inspired by the grog, and music provided by the DJ till midnight. So giddy up—or whatever the pirates said I wasn’t there—and be ready to sail the high seas.

Date(s)
29 October
find out more

6 /9

It Feels Good To Be Bad at The Standard Bangkok Mahanakhon
It Feels Good To Be Bad at The Standard Bangkok Mahanakhon

The Standard Bangkok, Mahanakhon is inviting us to live a little, and sin a lot with them at their Halloween Party. There will be parlour games, tarot reading, and special prizes for the best halloween costumes. If you’re in need of a little help, MAC Cosmetics are setting up shop with professionals ready to bring your look to life.

Date(s)
29 October
find out more

7 /9

Halloween Brunch Weekend
Halloween Brunch Weekend

It’s a spooktacular event for the whole family. The beloved brunch spot Siri House is throwing a children-focused afternoon, with face painting, fun games, and movie screenings of classic children’s Halloween movies. Also, guys, cmon, they’re showing Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit and that movie is even fun for us.

Date(s)
29-30 October
find out more

8 /9

A Nightmare in Havana Social: Asylum Madness
A Nightmare in Havana Social: Asylum Madness

After a two-year hiatus, one of the biggest parties at Havana Social is back with a bloody bang. Halloween cocktails specially crafted for the event are provided by the bar team, DJ Vadim is behind the station for some frighteningly sexy Latin beats, and a costume contest ensues with the best dressed winning a bottle of spirits.

Date(s)
29 October
find out more

9 /9

HalloWine at Cagette
HalloWine at Cagette

Smart name aside, Cagette is featuring five wines from their sommelier’s exclusive selection, with one complimentary drink and snack. It’s THB 990, but if you dress up in your best Halloween costume, it’s just THB 690. It can’t get sweeter than that.

Date(s)
31 October
find out more
Bangkok Events Halloween drinking Halloween Parties
You might also like ...

Vichayuth Chantan

Content Writer, Bangkok

A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.