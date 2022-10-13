Little India makes it to the world’s coolest neighbourhoods 2022 list

What exactly does a neighbourhood need to have to become one of the coolest in the world? Should it be home to the most happening and upcoming restaurants and bars, be an architectural marvel with some of the most Instagrammable buildings ever seen, or boast of street art at every corner. The prerequisites for every traveller will change but this newly released list has a mix of all. This year, Singapore’s very own Little India makes it to #19 on the list, joining the likes of New York City Ridgewood, Lisbon’s Cais do Sodré, and Naples’ Riona Sanità in the top 20.
Coolest neighbourhoods in the world 2022
Every year, a prestigious publication takes out the list of some of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world and this year a few spots in Asia have also found their place in the 51 coolest neighbourhoods.
The list of neighbourhoods was the outcome of the combination of places picked by travellers from all around the world and experts’ inputs which makes the list something to look forward to. The top spot for 2022 went to Colonia Americana in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Colonia Americana in Guadalajara, Mexico
Guadalajara is known as the cultural capital of Mexico by natives, and the neighbourhood Colonia Americana has a big role to play in it. The place has the perfect juxtaposition of an art deco vibe with a neoclassical feel, and is also host to some of the best musical events in the entire area.
Wat Bo Village in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Taking the #3 spot in the world and the top spot in Asia is Wat Bo Village in Siem Reap, Cambodia. This neighbourhood entered the limelight after Siem Reap went under an intense makeover in 2021. Its riverside location and the fact that it houses some of the chicest bars around the area play a major role in Wat Boa village taking such a top spot.
Shimokitazawa in Tokyo, Japan
Taking 7th spot on the list is the Shimokitazawa neighbourhood in Tokyo, Japan. With Japan recently removing all the COVID-19-related travel restrictions, it is the perfect time to visit Shimokitazawa, which is known to be a haven for all types of food lovers.
Little India in Singapore
Another entry in the list from Asia will be a familiar one, especially amongst locals. Little India in Singapore grabbed the 19th spot on the coolest neighbourhood list for 2022. Little India has an entirely different vibe when compared to the other streets of Singapore such as Orchard Road or Marina Bay, with plenty of good food, heritage architecture, and cultural significance. It is a must-visit for everyone planning a holiday in Singapore.
Wan Chai in Hong Kong
Standing strong at the 22nd spot is Wan Chai in Hong Kong. Once a famous red-light district, the neighbourhood underwent a makeover to become a hub for locals and visitors seeking authentic, delicious meals, refreshing cocktails, and a taste of bustling city life, which makes it one of the best spots to visit for everyone.
Ximending in Taipei, Taiwan
The colourful neighbourhood of Ximending in Taipei, Taiwan took 37th place in the coolest list. One of the most LGBTQ+friendly spots in the country, it has alleys full of amazing graffiti, respectable cocktails bars and pocket-friendly street food. This is also the go-to place for cinema lovers.
Ubud in Bali, Indonesia
At the 42nd spot sits Ubud in Bali, Indonesia. Inarguably one of the most popular neighbourhoods in Bali, the streets here are often brimming with expats, each looking to experience the surreal temples, beautiful gardens, art galleries, craft shops, and brunch spots that this area has become synonymous with.
Bandra West in Mumbai, India
Another extremely famous entry to the list at the 45th spot is Bandra West in Mumbai, India. The neighbourhood in the city that never sleeps is a dream for any lover of shopping. And if you get tired of trying on clothes, there are ample restaurants and bars that serve decadent food.
Thonglor in Bangkok, Thailand
Completing the Asian entries in the coolest neighbourhood list is Thonglor in Bangkok, Thailand at 46th place. If you want a day out to remember, this neighbourhood is where you should be. From yoga studios and organic stores to some of the best bars, cafes and nightclubs in the area, you will find everything you are looking for and more.
Here’s the complete list:
- Colonia Americana in Guadalajara, Mexico
- Cais do Sodré in Lisbon, Portugal
- Wat Bo Village in Siem Reap, Cambodia
- Ridgewood in New York City, USA
- Mile End in Montreal, Canada
- Barrio Logan in San Diego, USA
- Shimokitazawa in Tokyo, Japan
- Cliftonville in Margate, UK
- Barrio Yungay in Santiago, Chile
- Cours Julien in Marseille, France
- Shawlands in Glasgow, UK
- Dundas West in Toronto, Canada
- Vila Madalena in São Paulo, Brazil
- San Isidro in Havana, Cuba
- Neukölln in Berlin, Germany
- Avondale in Chicago, USA
- Walthamstow in London, UK
- Sants in Barcelona, Spain
- Little India in Singapore
- Riona Sanità in Naples, Italy
- Silver Lake in Los Angeles, USA
- Wan Chai in Hong Kong
- Barrio de las Letras in Madrid, Spain
- Vesterbro in Copenhagen, Denmark
- West End in Vancouver, Canada
- Levinsky in Tel Aviv, Israel
- Fitzroy in Melbourne, Australia
- Kilimani in Nairobi, Kenya
- Coconut Grove in Miami, USA
- Northern Quarter in Manchester, UK
- Letná in Prague, Czech Republic
- Noord in Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Marrickville in Sydney, Australia
- Chacarita in Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Kelham Island in Sheffield, UK
- Dogpatch in San Francisco, USA
- Ximending in Taipei, Taiwan
- Sea Point in Cape Town, South Africa
- Pagrati in Athens, Greece
- Santurce in San Juan, Puerto Rico
- Barrio Escalante in San José, Costa Rica
- Ubud in Bali, Indonesia
- Kingsland in Auckland, New Zealand
- Haut-Marais in Paris, France
- Bandra West in Mumbai, India
- Thonglor in Bangkok, Thailand
- Fortitude Valley in Brisbane, Australia
- Moda in Istanbul, Turkey
- Stoneybatter in Dublin, Ireland
- FESTAC Town in Lagos, Nigeria
- Versalles in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
(Hero and featured image credits: Gonzalo Azumendi/Getty Images & Nick Fewings/Unsplash)