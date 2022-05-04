London-based Singaporean pastry chef Cherish Finden on her favourite eats in the city:

London is one of the most popular destinations for tourists around the world.

You don’t even have to take it from us, because the statistics speak for themselves. The cosmopolitan city saw a total of 21.71 million trips made by international tourists in 2019, the year before the pandemic. Now that travel is starting to ramp up again, tourists are slowly but surely returning to the UK — after all, travellers do not need to take any pre-departure or on-arrival COVID-19 tests and no quarantine is required, making it a breeze to travel just like we used to.

It’s undisputed that London is home to many museums and cultural attractions and of course the infamously dreary weather, but its food can cause quite the contention.

While many have quite the stereotype that British food is bad, Singaporean pastry chef Cherish Finden believes otherwise: “I love British cuisine. Food such as Fish and Chips have become one of my favourite things to eat. There aren’t many things I enjoy more than good quality battered fish with chunky chips and some tartare sauce and ketchup on the side. It’s one of my favourites and is absolutely delicious.”

Cherish Finden, Executive Pastry Chef of Pan Pacific London

Finden, who’s now based in Pan Pacific London as their Executive Pastry Chef, is renowned for her unique approach to patisserie, utilising ingredients from her native Singapore and combining Asian flavours with the traditional European art of pastry.

The award-winning pastry chef, with over 30 years in hospitality and more than two decades spent in London, has earned the title as a household TV Chef and international consultant in the country as well. According to her, London’s food scene is special because “the culinary world in London is fierce and there are always new trends growing and intensifying the competition“, coupled with the fact that there are “plenty of food markets to explore and discover new exciting cuisines.”

To help plan our next trip to the city, we’ve sussed out Finden’s favourite joints in London to dine at. From hearty steakhouses to casual marketplace eats, read on for the full list.

London-based Singaporean pastry chef Cherish Finden on her favourite eats in the city: