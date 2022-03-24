Malaysia and Singapore to open borders fully for all vaccinated persons

Malaysia and Singapore will soon be opening borders fully so that vaccinated persons can travel freely between both countries.

Currently, fully vaccinated persons can only travel from Malaysia to Singapore by purchasing VTL (Vaccinated Travel Lane) bus or flight tickets. There is a limited quota on these tickets.

Air travel initially began with flights between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, while the Singapore-Penang VTL was implemented last week.

What you should know about Malaysia and Singapore reopening borders

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said that Malaysia and Singapore are preparing to work immediately towards resuming full air and land travel for fully vaccinated persons as the Covid-19 situation has stabilised. The announcement came as his counterpart in Singapore Ong Ye Kung is on a three-day working visit to Malaysia.

Under the current VTL, fully vaccinated travellers from one country can enter the other country without needing to quarantine on arrival, subject to Covid-19 testing and further requirements. It is currently not known if travellers from Singapore need to undergo Covid-19 testing upon arrival once the borders are fully open.

It is expected that more announcements will be coming soon as Malaysia prepares to open up its borders fully to all international travellers on 1 April to revitalise the country’s economy and tourism industry which was both hit hard by the pandemic. Once this is implemented, international travellers will not need to undergo quarantine on arrival as long as they’re fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Thailand is also eager to resume land travel with Malaysia. It was reported by the Malay Mail that the relevant departments in Thailand are working closely with authorities to reopen all land border entry points with Malaysia by 1 May 2022.

A number of other countries are making similar announcements about opening up borders after two years of closure due to the pandemic.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding Malaysia’s borders opening on 1 April 2022.

(Main image credit: Photo by Chander mohan/Unsplash)