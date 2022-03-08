Malaysia will reopen borders on 1 April to all international travellers

After being tightly shut for international travellers for the past two years, Malaysia’s borders are finally being reopened effective 1 April 2022.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced this today at a press conference. He also said, “With this, Malaysian citizens with valid travel documents can enter and leave the country as they did before the pandemic.”

The Prime Minister is also confident that the reopening of Malaysia’s borders will not only give Malaysians the freedom to travel abroad and international tourists the opportunity to visit the country after two years, but also that it will effectively boost the country’s economy.

Here’s what we know so far about Malaysia’s borders reopening:

Fully vaccinated international visitors, as well as citizens returning to Malaysia, will not be required to undergo quarantine upon arrival. They will be required, however, to undergo a RT-PCR test two days before departure and a rapid test upon arrival.

Additionally, foreign travellers will no longer need to apply via the MyTravelPass feature, but will have to download the MySejahtera contact tracing application.

It was previously announced that Malaysia is implementing VTL schemes with Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam starting mid-March. These VTLs will stay in effect until April 1.

On Monday, Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the Tourism and Culture Ministry is well-prepared for borders to open and is always ready to welcome back foreign tourists into Malaysia. This includes Malaysia’s land border with Singapore.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Main image credit: Elliot Andrews on Unsplash