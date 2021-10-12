Neighbourhood guide: Buam-dong is Seoul’s secret, laid-back hideout

With flashing lights, crowds and clubs at Itaewon and a whole host of glitzy buildings over in Gangnam, Seoul hardly comes across as a quiet city. Yet, what lies within the city is Buam-dong, a secret hideout that locals often head to for a quick recharge from their bustling lives.

The neighbourhood hardly feels like Seoul. Here, it’s shrouded by the nearby Inwang and Bugak mountain. The charming locale is an oasis in a sprawling metropolis, hypnotised with an old-town feel from the abundance of art galleries, cafes, low-lying houses and ample greenery — a clear distinction from the high-rise apartment complexes that so often dominate the majority of the other neighbourhoods.

As more individuals find themselves increasingly stressed with their lives, many have taken to a change in scenery when it comes to enjoying their weekend, and Buam-dong, with its laid-back appeal, has become a popular destination amongst locals.

Seokpajeong, Buam-dong, Seoul (Image credit: @photo_psk via Instagram)

Yet, this isn’t the first time Buam-dong has seen a spike in visitors to the neighbourhood. Following the success of the 2007 Korean drama Coffee Prince, whose main leads include Gong Yoo (Train to Busan, Squid Game) and Yoon Eun Hye (Princess Hours), locals and tourists alike flocked to the area to get a glimpse of the cafe and the area the drama was filmed in. Another reason for it’s popularity? A seemingly inconspicuous stairway that leads to Jahamun Tunnel was also featured in the Oscar-winning movie, Parasite. Yes, it’s the same, never-ending staircase the Kim family ran through during the relentless thunderstorm.

Whether you’re thinking of travelling to Buam-dong for a glimpse of the filming locations, or even just to get a quick respite from the towering skyscrapers, here’s everything to see and eat in the quaint neighbourhood of Buam-dong, Seoul.

How to get here:

Taking public transport in a foreign country can be intimidating, so if you’re one for a taxi ride, Buam-dong is about a 10 minute drive from Gyeongbokgung Palace, one of the city’s most popular tourist attractions. Seasoned travellers can simply take Exit 3 from Gyeongbokgung Train Station, take bus number 7022 and get off at Buamdong Office terminal.

(Hero and featured image credit: @hc_nain via Instagram)