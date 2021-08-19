No SHN required for fully vaccinated travellers to and from Germany

This just in: From 8 September 2021, Singaporean residents will be able to travel to Germany and back without serving stay-home notices (SHN) in both countries.

While SHN is not required, travellers will have to undergo four COVID-19 polymerase reaction (PCR) tests. This includes a test taken before the flight.

This will be the first time quarantine-free leisure travel has been allowed since borders were shut in March last year.

This development follows the news in which Singapore will unilaterally open it borders to travellers coming from selected countries, including Germany, Brunei, Hong Kong and Macau. This means that travellers, regardless of vaccination status, will be able to enter Singapore without having to serve the 14-day quarantine. However, they will have to be tested for COVID-19 and have insurance.

As vaccination rates in Singapore continue to rise, with 77 percent of the population fully vaccinated as of 18 August, it seems like the likelihood of more bilateral borders reopening is on the rise.

According to Han Kok Juan, director-general of the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), “We always know that as a small economy, Singapore needs to reconnect with family and friends all over the world. So the question for us has always been – how do we reconnect with the world cautiously, safely, in a step-by-step fashion without compromising public health.”

CAAS added that the new arrangement for fully vaccinated travellers will come under the Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTA) scheme. Holiday-makers under this scheme have to got through multiple PCR tests, including a pre-departure test within 48 hours of the scheduled departure flight, an on-arrival test at Changi Airport, as well as a post-arrival test on Day 3 and Day 7 of their stay at one of the designated clinics in Singapore.

Those coming into Singapore must travel on non-stop designated flights from the country, and must have remained in their country of departure in the last 21 consecutive days prior to their departure for Singapore.

More details for the updated border measures can be found here.