Odette’s Louisa Lim lets us in on her favourite dining spots in Paris

Paris is always a good idea.

While we may not be a single, thirty-year-old retracing her gap year by through Ireland, France, and Italy to find love (for the uninitiated, that’s the gist of Jenn McKinlay’s bestselling book), the City of Love is, without fail, one of the most popular destinations for both first-time and seasoned travellers.

Even if you’re not there for a shot at love, or a romantic time with your significant other, you’re sure to fall head over heels for the food here in Paris. French cuisine, after all, is often noted as one the most respectable cuisines in the world. According to Louisa Lim, pastry chef at three Michelin-starred Odette, “Traditional French gastronomy is met with a new guard of chefs who aren’t afraid to break the mould; they serve up bold and expressive personalities on a plate, drawing from global influences while expanding on the definition of French cuisine. You’ll find a daring new restaurant, to a secret bar in the alley, to a fabulous cafe on every corner.”

Pastry chef Louisa Lim of Odette

Ardèche Chestnut

After graduating from Le Cordon Bleu Paris, Louisa honed her craft at several Michelin-starred establishments in France before joining the team at Odette in 2019. For her, she often looks inwards when crafting her pastries. Take the Ardèche Chestnut for instance: here, the classic Mont Blanc is reimagined with “Piedmont hazelnuts and bright Corsican clementine, exuding lightness and an unmistakable touch of femininity, to draw the Odette experience to a delicate close without overwhelming the palate.”

The 29-year-old describes her time in France as “not at all what (she) had imagined (the F&B scene) to be, arguably even more exciting and experimental than it has been in years,” all whilst ascertaining the fact that it’s a wonderful getaway for any gourmand.

Well, if we’re completely honest, it really doesn’t take much to convince us. Be right back, we’re booking the next flight out on an empty stomach.

Here’s everywhere to dine at in Paris, according to Odette’s Louisa Lim.

