14 places in the world for the most spectacular Christmas lights display

The aroma of freshly baked cookies and a whiff of chilly mornings in the air marks the festive spirit, telling everyone that winter is here. The season puts you in a holiday mood — sniffing and sipping hot chocolate and curling up in cosy blankets. However, if you can muster some strength to get yourself out of this cocoon of comfort, head towards these places offering some of the best Christmas lights display in your city or the ones you’re travelling to this season.

While everyone has the festive cheer on from November till spring breezes in, various cities take the Christmas and New Year spirit a notch higher by engaging in elaborate displays of lights that deck up streets in a brilliant spectacle of colourful hues.

While cities decorate every nook and cranny as well as popular locations with various lights, those with rivers and creeks flowing through them go a step ahead and light up the waters that shimmer in the light of the decorations, tempting visitors with cruise options like that in Amsterdam. Its canals look gorgeous after being brightly lit by some of the fanciest Christmas lights.

Likewise, the nine bridges in London, too, look spectacular after the river is illuminated during the festive season. Additionally, London has some of the best displays to offer, including the Ever After Garden, which comes alive with glowing roses in remembrance of the departed souls, and the Enchanted Eltham Palace, which looks even more enchanting during the festive season.

And, not to forget the various destinations in the United States that blend creativity, technology and expertise to offer the finest light displays that one can witness, especially the Winter Festival of Lights at Niagara Falls.

So, get ready to visit some of the places that are winter wonderlands during the cosiest time of the year. Moreover, wouldn’t it feel amazing to walk with your loved ones on lit-up streets under sparkling lights on a quiet night, specially during the Christmas holidays?

(Hero and featured image credit: Andrei Kravtsov/Getty Images)

This story first appeared on Prestige Singapore.

14 places in the world for the most spectacular Christmas lights: