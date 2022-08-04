4 relaxing luxury resorts in Southeast Asia for the ultimate short getaway

Long weekends are always precious, so make the most of them by checking out of reality, and into these relaxing resorts around Southeast Asia, especially if you’re in need of a short getaway.

These four destinations and their luxury resorts in Southeast Asia are perfect for soaking up the sun, splashing amongst the waves, and living the high life. With luxury living at their core, they’ll make for the most rewarding weekend or short getaway trips, so you can expect a weekend of unadulterated bliss.

From white sand and clear blue seas to lush forests and grandiose mountains, these resorts will answer all your getaway desires in Southeast Asia, especially if you’re a nature lover.

4 most relaxing luxury resorts around Southeast Asia for the perfect short getaway:

Amanjiwo, Java, Indonesia







The emerald-green landscape of Java, Indonesia sets the perfect background for Amanjiwo. With lush plains and the azure sea extending beyond the horizon, the views at this ultimate sanctuary are enhanced with the presence of Borobudur, the world’s largest Buddhist temple, and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Cascading down the hills, Amanjiwo’s suites are distinctly decorated with outdoor baths, private pools, terrace, pavilions and romantic large four-pillar beds.

book now

Anantara Koh Yao Yai Resort, Koh Yao Yai, Thailand

Located on one of Thailand’s last untouched islands, Anantara Koh Yao Yai Resort sits in the middle of Phang Nga Bay – halfway between Phuket and Krabi – to offer guests a glimpse into rich traditional Thai culture, southern culinary delights, and beaches lined with coconut and palm trees. Here, the 148-key property offers a pristine island getaway, with 1km of private white sandy beach that’s set against a backdrop of towering limestone formations that line Phang Nga Bay. One- and two-bedroom beachfront pool villas as well as ocean-view spacious suites and penthouses offer luxurious living, and – when you’re hungry – an ocean-facing dining restaurant awaits with produce-driven Thai and Asian dishes.

book now

Rosewood Luang Prabang, Luang Prabang







Designed by the renowned Bill Bensley, the Rosewood Luang Prabang captures perfectly the romantic essence of bygone Indochina while surrounding itself with a tropical rainforest and natural waterfalls. This all-in-one idyllic resort offers a natural getaway, royal Laotian culinary experiences, and the traditional Lao heritage healing spa. The Royal Laotian Cooking Class is another fun activity that will take you from foraging ingredients in the forest and learning the cooking beside the waterfall.

book now







Not planning on leaving the country? Then check out Desaru coast, the pristine white beach located on the south-eastern shoreline of Malaysia. Known as the village of palms, One & Only Desaru Coast provides a wonderful retreat in its Rainforest Suites, Ocean Suites, and Villas alongside the sea. These tranquil suites offer the perfect place to lay idly and watch the day pass by, whether by the al fresco dining space, tropical veranda, or the private plunge pool.

book now