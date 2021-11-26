Home > Travel > Destinations > Singapore adds 6 more VTLs including Thailand, Turkey and Maldives
Singapore adds 6 more VTLs including Thailand, Turkey and Maldives
Travel
26 Nov 2021 03:25 PM

Singapore adds 6 more VTLs including Thailand, Turkey and Maldives

Jocelyn Tan
Senior Writer
Singapore adds 6 more VTLs including Thailand, Turkey and Maldives
Travel
Singapore adds 6 more VTLs including Thailand, Turkey and Maldives

This just in: Vaccinated travellers from Thailand, Cambodia, Fiji, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Turkey will be able to come to Singapore quarantine-free under the VTL scheme from 14 December 2021.

The addition of these six vaccinated travel lanes (VTL) will bring the total number of countries eligible for quarantine-free travel to 27.

Maldives (Image credit: Ahmed Yaaniu/Unsplash)

As of time of writing, Cambodia, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Thailand have already opened their borders to general quarantine-free travel for vaccinated travellers — Thailand and Cambodia, for instance, has already opened quarantine-free travel to fully vaccinated Singaporeans since 1 November and 15 November respectively.

These 27 countries contributed to 60 percent of the total daily arrivals at Changi Airport, pre-pandemic.

For more information, head to the link here.

(Hero and featured image credit: Ishan @seefromthesky on Unsplash)

Maldives Thailand Turkey Covid travel VTL
Jocelyn Tan
Senior Writer
Jocelyn Tan is a travel and design writer who's probably indulging in serial killer podcasts or reading one too many books on East Asian history. When she actually gets to travel, you can find her attempting to stuff her entire wardrobe into her luggage. Yes, she's a chronic over-packer.
Travel Design
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg