Singapore adds 6 more VTLs including Thailand, Turkey and Maldives

This just in: Vaccinated travellers from Thailand, Cambodia, Fiji, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Turkey will be able to come to Singapore quarantine-free under the VTL scheme from 14 December 2021.

The addition of these six vaccinated travel lanes (VTL) will bring the total number of countries eligible for quarantine-free travel to 27.

As of time of writing, Cambodia, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Thailand have already opened their borders to general quarantine-free travel for vaccinated travellers — Thailand and Cambodia, for instance, has already opened quarantine-free travel to fully vaccinated Singaporeans since 1 November and 15 November respectively.

These 27 countries contributed to 60 percent of the total daily arrivals at Changi Airport, pre-pandemic.

For more information, head to the link here.

(Hero and featured image credit: Ishan @seefromthesky on Unsplash)