Update: Singaporeans can enter Malaysia via land VTL from 20 December

This just in: From 20 December 2021, vaccinated travellers will be able travel quarantine-free between Singapore and Malaysia via both the land and air VTL scheme.

Here’s the catch: there are differences between the air travel between Singapore Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport and land-travel.

Air travel is available to vaccinated travellers from both countries. Previously only citizens, permeant residents and long-term pass holders in the country that they are entering were able to cross the Woodlands Causeway without quarantine, but it has been announced that vaccinated Singapore citizens can enter Malaysia via the Causeway from next week (20 December) onwards.

Before you get your engines ready, however, do note that only designated bus services will be allowed to enter. Those who self-drive or walk will still be subjected to a seven day stay-home notice, amongst other border control measures.

(Image credit: Terence Low/Unsplash)

While stay-home notice is not required under the land VTL scheme, under the country’s current rules, vaccinated travellers to Malaysia will be subjected to a daily COVID-19 testing regime for six days.

Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) reinforced that “All travellers entering Singapore will have to abide by the prevailing test protocols and safe management measures,” which in this case means a seven-day ART regime upon arrival. ART tests on Day 3 and Day 7 have to be done at a test centre, while Day 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6 can be self-administered.

