Singaporeans can travel to South Korea without quarantine from 15 November

This just in: Singaporeans can travel to South Korea and vice versa without quarantine for fully vaccinated individuals from 15 November 2021

The Transport Ministry announced today that a new Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) between Singapore and South Korea will open, joining the likes of other VTL agreements to the city-state such as Germany and Brunei.

Under the agreement, fully vaccinated individuals can travel between Changi Airpot and Incheon International Airport without quarantine, but instead, four PCR tests have to be done. These PCR tests include one pre-departure test and one on-arrival test. Designated VTL flights have to be taken, and no purpose of travel or the controlled itinerary/ sponsorship will be required for the VTL.

Travellers can come to Singapore under the provision of several requirements, which includes staying the countering of departure and/or Singapore in the last 14 days prior to departing for Singapore.

The news follows the successful VTL pilots with Germany and Brunei, and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong has said in Washington yesterday that Singapore is working on a VTL agreement with the United States, and wants to conclude it before the end of the year.