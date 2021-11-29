Home > Travel > Destinations > Singapore suspends VTL with Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE
Singapore suspends VTL with Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE
Travel
29 Nov 2021 09:19 AM

Jocelyn Tan
Senior Writer
This just in: Singapore has just announced that it will defer its VTL arrangement with Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE until further notice.

The news comes as a response to the emergence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which was first detected in South Africa.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Health (MOH) Singapore, “This is in view of their proximity as transport nodes to the affected countries of Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.”

VTL Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE,
(Image credit: Abdulrhman Alkhnaifer on Unsplash)

The VTLs to Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE were initially slated to begin on 6 December, following the announcement on 15 November, just two weeks ago.

Singapore has not detected any cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

For more information, head to the link here

(Hero and featured image credit: Florian Wehde on Unsplash)

Jocelyn Tan
Senior Writer
Jocelyn Tan is a travel and design writer who's probably indulging in serial killer podcasts or reading one too many books on East Asian history. When she actually gets to travel, you can find her attempting to stuff her entire wardrobe into her luggage. Yes, she's a chronic over-packer.
