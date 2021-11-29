Singapore suspends VTL with Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE

This just in: Singapore has just announced that it will defer its VTL arrangement with Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE until further notice.

The news comes as a response to the emergence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which was first detected in South Africa.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Health (MOH) Singapore, “This is in view of their proximity as transport nodes to the affected countries of Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.”

(Image credit: Abdulrhman Alkhnaifer on Unsplash)

The VTLs to Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE were initially slated to begin on 6 December, following the announcement on 15 November, just two weeks ago.

Singapore has not detected any cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

(Hero and featured image credit: Florian Wehde on Unsplash)