Update: VTL travellers to South Korea exempted from new 10-day quarantine rule

South Korea announced this morning that all travellers to South Korea — regardless of vaccination status — will have to face a 10-day quarantine in the country from Friday, 3 December 2021 onwards.

The news comes after South Korea reported five cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, this rule will last two weeks. If you were planning a trip there soon, however, rejoice.

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Singapore has updated that the VTL arrangement between the two countries will proceed as originally planned at the moment, which means that there won’t be a 10-day quarantine for us — yet.

“Given that the Covid-19 situation remains volatile, we advise all travellers to check our website regularly for the latest border control measures prior to travel,” said the embassy in a notice on Thursday evening.

The blanket order all other travellers means that foreigners on short-term stay will have to quarantine at a temporary facility designated by the government, while South Korean citizens and foreigners on long-term stay will be allowed to quarantine at home.

All overseas travellers will also be tested for the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

