Singaporeans can soon enjoy quarantine-free travel to Finland and Sweden

This just in: The Republic has announced that vaccinated travellers from Singapore, Finland, and Sweden can enjoy quarantine-free holidays from 29 November 2021.

The news of these two new vaccinated travel lanes (VTL) comes just after the news of the Malaysia-Singapore VTL earlier this evening.

VTL travellers will also be allowed to present a professionally administered negative ART test before flying to Singapore.

(Image credit: Maria Vojtovicova via Unsplash)

Despite rising cases in Europe, infection rates there are “not out of control”, according to According to Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, and remain lower than Singapore’s COVID-1 positive percentage, which currently stands at 46 cases out of every 100,000 people

In other positive news, Transport Minister S. Iswaran has mentioned that they “are also in discussions with our other ASEAN neighbors to reconnect with them, and we will make further announcements when ready.”

For more information, head to the link here.

(Hero and featured image credit: Jessica Pamp via Unsplash)