Singaporeans can travel quarantine-free to Australia from 21 November

This just in: Vaccinated Singaporeans will be able to travel to parts of Australia and back from 21 November 2021 without the need for quarantine.

Just last week, it was announced that only fully vaccinated Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate families announcement would be able to make use of the VTL scheme to fly to Singapore without quarantine from 8 November.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong stated that this is “a significant step towards restoring the close connectivity between Singapore and Australia”.

Only selected Australian states, including New South Wales and Victoria, will be part of the VTL scheme.

Under the VTL scheme, travellers must have remained in one or more of the VTL countries in the last 14 days before departure to Singapore, and take two PCR tests — once before departure and and another upon arrival at Changi Airport.

Families with children can also find reason to rejoice: unvaccinated travellers aged 12 and below will be allowed to travel under this scheme as long as they are accompanied by a traveller who meets the requirements. As of time of writing, the only VTL country that doesn’t allow unvaccinated travellers under 12 is South Korea.

