Singaporeans no longer eligible for quarantine-free travel to Denmark

This just in: Vaccinated travellers from Singapore will not be eligible for two-way quarantine-free travel from Denmark.

The European country recently reclassified Singapore as a country with a high risk of Covid-19 infections. According to the Embassy of Denmark, this reclassification would mean travellers from Singapore would be subjected to a 10-day self-isolation period upon arrival in Denmark, regardless of vaccination status.

The silver lining? The quarantine period can be shortened if they test negative on their PCR test, taken from the fourth day after entry.

This news comes just month after it was officially announced that a VTL between Denmark and Singapore would be established.

Those looking for more information can head to the Danish Embassy (Singapore)’s Facebook page here.