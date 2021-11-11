Home > Travel > Destinations > Singaporeans no longer eligible for quarantine-free travel to Denmark
11 Nov 2021 04:55 PM

Jocelyn Tan
Senior Writer
This just in: Vaccinated travellers from Singapore will not be eligible for two-way quarantine-free travel from Denmark.

The European country recently reclassified Singapore as a country with a high risk of Covid-19 infections. According to the Embassy of Denmark, this reclassification would mean travellers from Singapore would be subjected to a 10-day self-isolation period upon arrival in Denmark, regardless of vaccination status.

The silver lining? The quarantine period can be shortened if they test negative on their PCR test, taken from the fourth day after entry.

This news comes just month after it was officially announced that a VTL between Denmark and Singapore would be established.

Those looking for more information can head to the Danish Embassy (Singapore)’s Facebook page here.

Jocelyn Tan is a travel and design writer who's probably indulging in serial killer podcasts or reading one too many books on East Asian history. When she actually gets to travel, you can find her attempting to stuff her entire wardrobe into her luggage. Yes, she's a chronic over-packer.
